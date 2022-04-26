Despite Utter Failure, Sony Moves Forward With New ‘Spider-Verse’ Movie

If there’s one film that defined 2021, it’s undoubtedly Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster broke record after record when it debuted, ultimately having one of the most successful opening weekends of all time.

Another Marvel movie, however, also had surprising success at the box office last year. Sony Pictures’ Venom 2 — officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage — had a $90 million opening weekend, second only to No Way Home on the year.

The follow-up to Venom (2018) once again starred Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock.

Now, via Variety, Sony Pictures has confirmed that Venom 3 is officially in the works. Due to the somewhat surprising success of the first two films in the trilogy, Sony executives are undoubtedly hoping to rebound from the utter failure that was Morbius (2022).

The Jared Leto-led vampire flick tanked in theaters when it released on April 1, 2022.

As for Venom’s future, Hardy previously shared that he “would do anything” to bring his symbiotic character to Kevin Feige’s MCU.

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Inception (2010) alum also shared details about how the various “-verses” — that is “Venom-verse,” the “Spider-verse,” and the Marvel Multiverse — could all converge in the future:

"There's a Venom-Verse, you know, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time. I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time… Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

Currently, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Marvel movie fans can next look forward to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also star.

The official description of Venom: Let There Be Carnage reads:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

What do you think about Venom 3?