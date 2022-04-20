How You Can Visit Marvel Studios for Behind-the-Scene Looks of ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Loki’

Every Marvel fan wishes to see the behind-the-scenes of their favorite Marvel series and films, hoping to bump into president Kevin Feige. Now, ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Marvel fans in Texas can get a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the company!

This summer, Hitting Dallas, Texas is MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N., an immersive and mind-blowing exhibit of your favorite Marvel everything that features screen-used props, costumes, memorabilia, and more interactive experiences that fans of all ages can enjoy.

PR Newswire writes:

MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N., which made its debut in New York in July 2014, and has showcased the Avengers worldwide in 25 cities (13 countries) including Paris, London, Las Vegas and soon Tokyo, has attracted millions of fans by allowing them to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through an immersive exhibition. Now, for the first time ever, this experience has been updated to reflect key moments from all 4 phases of the MCU, including Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow and more… This exhibition has indeed evolved into… MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION!

Related: Owen Wilson Reportedly Set to Reprise ‘Loki’ Role in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Every Marvel fan dreams of getting a sneak peek into what exactly goes into Marvel’s award-winning and box-office breaking series and movies.

Their dreams can come true with MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N., allowing fans to look deeper into Phase Four and its revolutionary projects like WandaVision and Loki.

The description continues:

The exhibition consists of 7 segments where guests will experience the MCU in a journey through this high-energy facility. Here, they can explore their favorite characters, discover the weapons, vehicles and technologies of the Avengers, learn inspiring real-world science, and experience interactive challenges and simulations. In addition, guests will get an up-close look at original costumes, props and film footage straight from the big screen while surrounded by the landscapes and worlds where these epic stories take place.

MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N. has toured 25 cities and 13 countries since 2014. Soon called the Gardenscape in The Colony (just North of Downtown Dallas), it’s a temporary home as fans from all across the USA visit the immersive experience and get a new look at their favorite Marvel Phase Four projects.

While Marvel has yet to confirm what each of the seven exhibits will hold, it’s evident that Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will have a significant showcase, given it’s a Marvel’s biggest hit since Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

On top of that, hopefully, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will also appear in this thrilling Marvel experience!

Tickets, Please!

Marvel has not released an opening day for this event in Dallas, but fans can site up to their email list to be notified when tickets go on sale! Click here.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Will you visit this Avengers event? Let us know in the comments below!