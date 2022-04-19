‘Iron Man’ Star “Very Much Interested” in Returning to Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an endless opportunity to introduce new characters and bring back forgotten ones from the dead due to the Multiverse. Ahead of Marvel’s turning point, Iron Man 3 (2013) star Guy Pearce indicates his wanting to return to the MCU.

Iron Man 3 ushered in a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, redirecting the course of Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) that would lead his superhero journey through Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Though Downey, Jr. ended his Marvel tenure with Endgame, leaving behind the live-action world that he kickstarted with director Jon Favreau with Iron Man (2008), one of the character’s greatest foes, wishes to return to the Marvel collection.

Guy Pearce (Memento, L.A. Confidential), who played villain Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3, has recently expressed his interest in returning to the MCU soon:

“I’d be very much interested in to see him come back. And I think because of the nature of the character that he is, it’s totally conceivable that he could come back. So yes, I would love to see what he is up to, as well. Because he’s somebody – obviously as we saw in Iron Man 3 – went through a sort of rapid vast change from the beginning of the story. So who knows where he’s ended up.”

Aldrich Killian proved a deadly foe upon attacking Tony Stark with the safety of Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow). Still, he ultimately met his demise by his creation after Stark suited back up as Iron Man.

Nonetheless, no Marvel character is genuinely gone with the Multiverse now in play. As a result, fans could see Guy Pearce reemerge as a variant of Aldrich Killian in a far-off project.

Pearce joins fellow actor Josh Brolin and other Marvel alums, including David Harbour (Black Widow), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), and Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones).

More about Iron Man 3

Plagued with worry and insomnia since saving New York from destruction, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), now, is more dependent on the suits that give him his Iron Man persona — so much so that every aspect of his life is affected, including his relationship with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow). After a malevolent enemy known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) reduces his personal world to rubble, Tony must rely solely on instinct and ingenuity to avenge his losses and protect the people he loves.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Who do you want to return to the MCU? Comment below!