‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Fans Frustrated With Addition of New Hero

“Marvel’s Avengers” is among the most popular video games on the market right now. The game, which was released in 2020, features a number of popular Avengers franchise characters, including Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Thor, and more.

The official description reads:

After the A-Day disaster destroyed San Francisco and created a population of Inhumans, the Avengers disbanded. In their absence, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) swears to protect the people, but all is not as it seems. Start in the role of Kamala Khan, a teenage Avengers mega fan, on the run from AIM after uncovering a damning secret on their servers. As you reunite the Avengers, you’ll play as each member to learn how they work inside and out. Journey as each of the Avengers across and beyond the Earth to rekindle the Avengers’ confidence in themselves before there’s no world left to save. Related: Russo Brothers Release Never-Before-Seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Photos

Fans of the game — which is based on the versions of Marvel characters from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — recently found themselves frustrated with the controversial “pay-to-play” change that was put in place when developers Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix inked a deal with Microsoft’s Xbox platform — this made the “Marvel’s Avengers” game available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on multiple consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox S, Xbox X, and PC.

Now, players have found themselves dealing with a new frustration, this time in the form of “Marvel’s Avengers” newest hero, Jane Foster.

Crystal Dynamics officially confirmed the character’s debut yesterday, on the heels of the release of the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), in which Natalie Portman will reprise her MCU role as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.

The studio’s official post reads:

Now that patch 2.3 is behind us, we’d like to update you on what’s coming up in the near future for the game. This includes some great improvements to the event system as well as our next playable hero Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor!

Fans immediately started reacting, with SquorGeek writing:

You know this is so lazy. So many Avengers to chose from and you pick ANOTHER female version of a male version. You got Ant Man, Wasp, Scarlett [sic: Scarlet Witch], Falcon, Winter Soldier, Rambeau, Dr. Strange, Nick Fury, Spider Man wtc but you chose Jane.

KD Sweets is also underwhelmed by the news:

I mean we all kinda new [sic: knew] this was coming but really another Thor? Where’s Wanda, Strange, Captain Marvel etc So many better options

Deo is not thrilled with the game developers’ release choices:

While cool new stuff is coming I’m sad it seems like you guys have decided to lock yourselves into releases / info around when MCU counterparts come out. “News” says that She-Hulk was / is pretty much 100% finished, but you delayed her to match up with MCU show. That’s INSANE.

Valerie joined other fans in wishing that characters like Wanda Maximoff and Carol Danvers would have released before Foster:

so Jane is coming before she hulk, carole [sic: Carol] and wanda… that’s all good with me as long as y’all keep support going long enough for them to come lol

At the time of publication, the developers have not weighed in on when future Marvel characters may come to the popular video game.

What do you think about Jane Foster being the next “Marvel’s Avengers” hero?

