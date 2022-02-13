‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Is Starting With a Big ‘Star Wars’ Timeline Error

When Dave Filoni’s “fever dream” episode of The Book of Boba Fett — “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” — aired, Star Wars fans hailed the Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director as a “literal Star Wars god.”

In his samurai-inspired episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 — “Chapter 13: The Jedi” — Star Wars fans saw the live-action debut of Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she teamed-up with an unlikely ally, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). The duo joined forces to defeat Corvus Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto).

Now, in Filoni’s Book of Boba Fett installment, not only has Tano returned to the Star Wars story, once again to guide a semi-wayward Djarin, convincing him that seeing Grogu would do more harm than good for the tiny foundling, but fans also saw the returns of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton) — who officially interacted with his father’s Padawan for the first time — Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), and, last but certainly not least, Fett’s former mentor, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fan-favorite, Cad Bane (Corey Burton).

Among the most poignant moments of the episode was a scene in which Skywalker asked Grogu to select either Grand Master Yoda’s lightsaber or a shirt of beskar chainmail from Djarin, ultimately choosing between continuing on as his path as a Jedi or returning to the Mandalorian’s care.

Now, however, some fans have noticed that the mere existence of Yoda’s lightsaber at this point in the Star Wars timeline sets up The Mandalorian Season 3 to begin with a major continuity error.

It all started when a 2019 Tweet from Star Wars: The High Republic writer Charles Soule resurfaced. A fan asked Lucasfilm Story Group executive Matt Martin:

Hey Matt! I was reading my Complete Locations book and I think that I found a continuity error: Yoda’s lightsaber is depicted here as being present on Yoda’s Hut by the time of TESB, but in @CharlesSoule’s Dark Lord of the Sith comic books, it was burned in the first issue?

Soule responded:

He built a new one. Or he had more than one. Or Palpatine made up a fake one to make a point. Y’know? Errors, seek not. Stories, enjoy you should!

Martin also weighed in, writing:

Yup we were aware of that. It’s not an error though, it was clear from RotS that he didn’t leave Coruscant with that saber. A 900 year old Jedi has probably had more than a few sabers in his life.

As one article pointed out, though:

However, just three years later, The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 shows the exact same lightsaber that Yoda lost during his duel with Darth Sidious being offered to Grogu by Luke Skywalker. The same lightsaber that was destroyed by Sidious and the Empire. Related: Lucasfilm Reportedly Backtracks, Considering Gina Carano Recasting

It’s worth noting that neither Favreau nor Filoni have weighed in on the situation at this time, though it’s possible they will during a panel or on social media in the future. Filoni, in particular, however, is not active online, posting just a few times a year.

Furthermore, the Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale cleared proved that Grogu selected the chainmail, returning to his adventures with Djarin, rendering the lightsaber something of a non-issue, at least for the time being.

However, with The Mandalorian Season 3 reportedly due to hit Disney+ in December 2022, it’s a safe bet that we won’t have seen the last of Skywalker or Yoda’s lightsaber as the “Mando-Verse” continues to expand.

What do you think about this continuity error as fans gear up for the third season of The Mandalorian?