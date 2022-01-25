An MCU Timeline Error Has Been Officially Corrected

Unlike the Star Wars timeline — which has hard and fast rules that fans are more than a little bit passionate about — the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is almost constantly in flux.

Now, Disney+ has updated its MCU timeline again, and both Black Panther (2018) and Black Widow (2021) have been impacted.

As one article noted, this move actually corrected a mistake:

For a while, the MCU timeline on Disney+ has listed Black Panther ahead of Black Widow, though that doesn't appear to be completely correct. The service recently updated the order to flip the two titles, saying that Black Widow actually took place first. The difference in time between Black Widow and Black Panther isn't exactly significant. Both films take place just a few days after the events of Captain America: Civil War. But it appears Black Widow is set just a little earlier than Black Panther.

Although this isn’t a major correction, it is important for Marvel fans who are keeping track of the appropriate MCU watch order. Furthermore, fixing the timeline may help set up events in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

While Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) — the original Avengers Black Widow — sacrificed herself to help save the universe in Avengers: Endgame (2019), her “sister,” Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), is just beginning her time in the MCU.

After becoming an immediate fan-favorite in Black Widow, Pugh went on to appear in the Disney+ Original Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop).

As for the future of the Black Panther franchise, Black Panther 2 — officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — is due for a November 2022 debut. The Walt Disney Company and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios opted not to recast T’Challa/Black Panther following Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020.

Shuri (Letitia Wright) is expected to take up the mantle, but this has not been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

More on Black Widow

The official description of Romanoff’s origin story movie reads:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down [Taskmaster and Dreykov (Ray Winstone)], Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. “Black Widow” — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

More on Black Panther

The official description of the movie reads:

After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, young T’Challa returns home to the isolated high-tech African nation to succeed the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful enemy appears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested as he’s drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fake of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, he must release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Are you glad this MCU timeline error has been corrected?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawekye— on Disney+ anytime.