The more you think about it, the more it makes you shiver.

Walt Disney World Resort is a place of magic, joy, and a little mayhem. As one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations and the prestigious hotspot for any fan of the Mouse, Disney World welcomes millions of Guests each year to its four theme parks–Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Each Disney Park at the Orlando Resort is beloved for different reasons; whether it’s the nostalgia of Spaceship Earth, the innovation of attractions at Hollywood Studios, the scale and ambition of Animal Kingdom, or the glistening towers of Cinderella Castle, each gate offers something not found anywhere else.

Even if that something is a river of feces.

Before diving in–figuratively, of course–let’s first look at Magic Kingdom‘s lands. There are six lands at the 50-year-old theme park, each themed to a different story, time, and era.

There’s the nostalgic Main Street, U.S.A. with all of its stores and eateries; Tomorrowland and its futuristic stylings including the fan-favorite attraction, Space Mountain; Fantasyland which brings the magic of Disney alive with fairytale innovation; there’s Adventureland that urges Guests to explore; Frontierland, a fictional imitation of the American Old West, and home to the legendary Big Thunder Mountain Railroad; then there’s Liberty Square, a colonial American town-inspired land complete with The Hall of Presidents and Haunted Mansion attractions.

When it comes to The Hall of Presidents in Liberty Square, the attraction is currently closed for refurbishment, having shuttered its doors on January 20, 2025—the same day President Donald Trump began his second, non-consecutive term.

This closure follows a long-standing tradition of updating the attraction to include the newly elected (or in this case, re-elected) U.S. president. Trump already has an Audio-Animatronic figure from his first term, leading to speculation that Disney may reuse or modify the existing figure, though no official confirmation has been given.

Historically, these updates take several months to complete, with previous refurbishments ranging from six to eleven months. While Disney has yet to announce a reopening date, the attraction is expected to return later in 2025. In the meantime, guests can still enjoy Liberty Square’s other offerings, including the Haunted Mansion, Liberty Square Riverboat, and the fan-favorite Muppets’ “Great Moments in American History,” which brings a comedic twist to America’s past.

The brown pavement at the center of each walkway is said to represent sewage that would have been present during colonial times. The lack of indoor plumbing led to residents pouring buckets of waste into the streets.

This fact is backed up by Liberty Square’s lack of public toilets; the only ones available are those inside Columbia Harbor House and the Liberty Tree Tavern. While these locations are featured as part of Liberty Square, some have posited that, due to their placement inside the buildings, they are actually set inside other neighboring lands like Frontierland and Fantasyland.

It is innovative to install these types of elements, especially when Disney doesn’t necessarily share its reasoning behind the Imagineering. The brownstone “excrement” pavement is a simple yet rather mind-boggling addition to the theming of the Disney Resort that Guests will only know once they know it —and then they won’t unsee it.

So next time you’re taking a stroll through Liberty Square on your way to your next Disney experience, mind the brown pavement, you never know what you might step in.

Changes Happening in Frontierland and Liberty Square

Frontierland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is transforming significantly, with several key projects reshaping the land. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a guest favorite, closed on January 6, 2025, for an extensive refurbishment that includes full retracking and removal of its maintenance shed. These updates are making way for a planned Villains-themed expansion. Disney has hinted the ride will return in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic,” possibly including enhanced effects like those in its international counterparts.

Construction is also underway on a new Cars-themed area that will reimagine the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. This expansion will feature two attractions: a thrilling rally-style race through rugged terrain with geysers and mudholes, and a more family-friendly ride for younger guests. No opening date has been set, but the development signals a bold shift for Frontierland.

Elsewhere, the former Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade is being transformed into McKim’s Mile House, a new Disney Vacation Club lounge opening in summer 2025. The space will offer complimentary refreshments and a relaxing retreat themed to classic Americana and Disney history.

The Country Bear Jamboree has already reopened with a fresh update that premiered in July 2024. The update introduces new musical numbers and modernized storytelling while preserving the attraction’s original charm. In addition, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure—now open in place of Splash Mountain—invites guests on a musical journey set after The Princess and the Frog.

Together, these projects mark a bold new era for Frontierland, blending beloved traditions with ambitious new experiences as Disney reimagines the land for the next generation of guests.

Did you know this fact about the brown pavement at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.