Rivers of America Could Be Closing Soon as Magic Kingdom Work Continues

The inevitable is upon us. Whether Disney fans like it or not, Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island are on their way to extinction at Magic Kingdom.

Disney made significant progress this week toward their goal of bringing a Cars and Villains Land to Magic Kingdom by clearing a massive tract of land that will be used for equipment and material storage and for construction support. Disney started clearing some land just outside of Thunder Mountain earlier this year; this new clearing is northwest of Magic Kingdom and is a significant first step in the construction project.

Unlike a traditional construction site, Disney needs this tract of land cleared so that it can support the real work being done inside Magic Kingdom while the park is still functioning as a theme park. Once work is complete, equipment and materials can be moved into place to start the demolition process.

Disney has not given a specific timeframe for when Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will close for good, but demolition is expected to begin later this year. Disney has also not given a timeline for when guests can expect the completion of Cars Land, but it is expected to be done around 2029.

No project in recent memory has stoked more anger among the Dinsey community than the removal of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. While neither attraction is considered a doorstopper, both add aesthetic value to the park and create an atmosphere of calm on an otherwise hectic day at Magic Kingdom.

Disney fans have started social media petitions and letter-writing campaigns to The Walt Disney Company in an attempt to stop the project, but it appears to have been in vain. With this latest construction update, it seems only a matter of time before giving the axe to the two beloved attractions to make way for what fans deem a “parking lot.”

For now, Disney fans will just have to wait and see what the new land will look like and hope it lives up to what Rivers of America brought to the park.

