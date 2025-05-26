Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Rivers of America Could Be Closing Soon as Magic Kingdom Work Continues

A scenic view of an amusement park in Magic Kingdom featuring a wooden dock and charming buildings beside a shimmering body of water. In the background, a rocky, mountain-like structure towers under a bright blue sky scattered with clouds. Visitors are visible strolling around, enjoying the day.

Credit: Inside the Magic

The inevitable is upon us. Whether Disney fans like it or not, Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island are on their way to extinction at Magic Kingdom.

A split image showcasing Tom Sawyer Island on one side with a wooden dock, barrels, and serene waters, and a rugged, red rock terrain on the other side with a rustic, old western-style wooden building.
Credit: Disney

Disney made significant progress this week toward their goal of bringing a Cars and Villains Land to Magic Kingdom by clearing a massive tract of land that will be used for equipment and material storage and for construction support. Disney started clearing some land just outside of Thunder Mountain earlier this year; this new clearing is northwest of Magic Kingdom and is a significant first step in the construction project.

Unlike a traditional construction site, Disney needs this tract of land cleared so that it can support the real work being done inside Magic Kingdom while the park is still functioning as a theme park. Once work is complete, equipment and materials can be moved into place to start the demolition process.

fantasmic maintenance rivers of america disneyland
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney has not given a specific timeframe for when Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will close for good, but demolition is expected to begin later this year. Disney has also not given a timeline for when guests can expect the completion of Cars Land, but it is expected to be done around 2029.

No project in recent memory has stoked more anger among the Dinsey community than the removal of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. While neither attraction is considered a doorstopper, both add aesthetic value to the park and create an atmosphere of calm on an otherwise hectic day at Magic Kingdom. 

Three people holding signs in front of a castle. Signs read: "Save Rivers of America," "Restore the Magic Kingdom," and "STOP Ruining the Magic." Clear blue sky in the background as speculative and hypothetical Save Rivers of America protests take place inside the Magic Kingdom.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney fans have started social media petitions and letter-writing campaigns to The Walt Disney Company in an attempt to stop the project, but it appears to have been in vain. With this latest construction update, it seems only a matter of time before giving the axe to the two beloved attractions to make way for what fans deem a “parking lot.”

For now, Disney fans will just have to wait and see what the new land will look like and hope it lives up to what Rivers of America brought to the park.

What do you think of Magic Kingdom losing Rivers of America? Let us know in the comments. 

