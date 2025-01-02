New Photos Reveal Scope of Magic Kingdom Expansion, Potential for New Hotel

The new year is upon us, and for Walt Disney World fans, that means a year of massive changes. Every park at Disney World will see a construction project this year, some larger than others, but it will disrupt the entire theme park experience.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, construction is already underway, with DinoLand U.S.A. shutting down to make way for the new Encanto-theme land. Soon enough, DINOSAUR and the “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” will also shut down for new attractions.

At EPCOT, constructing a new Test Track is the only major project at the park that has been under construction for nearly five years. At Hollywood Studios, Muppet Courtyard and Muppet Vision 3D will be leaving to make way for the new Monsters, Inc land. Don’t worry, Muppets fans; they will be taking over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

That leaves Magic Kingdom, where the construction projects promise to be extensive and last well beyond this year. Next week, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be shutting down for the rest of the year to undergo an extensive refurbishment to prepare for the new Cars and Villains Land.

Aerial look at land cleared for the new routing of Floridian Way. pic.twitter.com/8hyF5EOQ8O — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 1, 2025

However, a new construction update shows that Magic Kingdom may be getting more than just two new lands out of this construction project. New images show that Disney has already started clearing land west of the Magic Kingdom to make way for the re-routing of Florida Way, which runs next to the Grand Floridian Hotel.

Disney is still awaiting final approval to remove Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer’s Island after submitting revised permits to the state in late December. The work currently being done is in preparation for those projects to begin.

However, a parcel of Land adjacent to Florida Way is not being used for the new projects. That has led to speculation that Disney might build a new hotel between the Grand Floridian Resort and the Magic Kingdom.

Aerial look at where a bridge is under construction for the new routing of Floridian Way. pic.twitter.com/QnfylrUbcX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 1, 2025

Disney recently opened the Island Tower at the Polynesian Resort but has not built a new hotel from scratch since the opening of the Riveria Resort in 2019. Disney is also working on the Lakeshore Lodge at the Fort Wilderness Resort.

Disney World has not built a new hotel around Seven Seas Lagoon since the Grand Floridian opened in 1988. If these rumors are accurate, this new hotel could offer access to the new lands in the Magic Kingdom through a separate entrance, similar to how guests can enter Disney’s California Adventure through a private entrance when staying at Disney’s Grand California Hotel.

Aerial look at the rerouting of Floridian Way. West of Grand Floridian. pic.twitter.com/QM22j9FBjC — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 1, 2025

While this is just speculation for now, a new hotel with direct access to the Magic Kingdom would be an exciting development and would directly counter what Universal Orlando Resort is doing with the Grand Helios Hotel at Epic Universe.

So, buckle up, Disney fans. Things could get even more exciting.