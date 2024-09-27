Hispanic Woman Dragged off Disneyland in Handcuffs While Children Scream for Help

A Hispanic woman was recently captured in a viral video being dragged off Disneyland in handcuffs while her children screamed and cried for help.

Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, has been the birthplace of countless lifelong memories for generations since it opened in 1955.

With classic attractions, innovative rides and experiences, world-class entertainment offerings, and unique seasonal events, it’s easy to see why Disneyland Resort — home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — is considered the Happiest Place on Earth.

Related: “I Won’t Be Going Back” Guest Exposes the “Worst Disney Experience Ever”

Unfortunately, the Happiest Place on Earth recently made international headlines after the video of a scandalous arrest went viral, breaking the hearts of millions of viewers watching two young girls cry for help as their mother was being dragged off the Anaheim theme park in handcuffs. Definitely not the magical Disney memory the woman expected to create for her family.

Viral video takes the internet by storm; Hispanic mother arrested at Disneyland

A TikTok video exposing the scandalous arrest of a woman, reportedly identified as 26-year-old Jessenia Diaz of Torrance, California, has raked up millions of views and reactions in the past couple of days.

The viral video has stirred conversation for several reasons, from the shocking scene taking place publicly at Disney California Adventure to the heartbreaking cries of Jessenia’s daughters, begging bystanders to help them and their mother, and the speculation triggered by the lack of information provided in the post.

Related: The End of an Era: Six Flags Theme Park To Be Completely Demolished This Month, Report Confirms

TikTok user @william_martinez4 shared the viral video, showing the visibly upset Hispanic mother being dragged off Disney California Adventure in handcuffs by multiple Anaheim police officers while her two daughters clung to her shirt crying, screaming “Ayuda! Ayúdame!,” begging bystanders for help in Spanish. “This ain’t right,” the user commented.

“Bruh… Imagine getting arrested at Disneyland,” said the user, as if this was a rare occurrence in the Southern California Disney Resort. Unfortunately, Inside the Magic has reported multiple arrests in Disneyland Resort, with unruly guests being forced off the Disney Parks in handcuffs. However, no previous incident has been as impactful as this one.

You can see the viral video below or click here to watch it.

This aint right #disney

Related: Six Flags Makes Amusement Park History, Permanent Closure Now in Effect at Cedar Point

An additional video shared by @xavier_hart showed the woman screaming, “You’re f*****g hurting me,” repeatedly at cast members and police officers while being forced to walk off Disney California Adventure with her young girls clinging to her shirt while crying in confusion.

The clip is followed by a video taken from a different angle. In it, viewers can see multiple cast members barring the area off and directing guests away from the scene while the woman is being interrogated by supervising cast members and Anaheim police officers before her arrest.

You can see the video shared by @xavier_hart below or click here to watch it.

Disney thangs #disney #disneyland #californiaadventure #disneycaliforniaadventure #fyp #foryoy

Related: Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

Disneyland mom in handcuffs, millions react

The videos immediately gained traction online, racking millions of views, likes, shares, and comments ranging from horrific speculation to attacks against The Walt Disney Company.

One viewer commented that they were a former Disney employee and ensured that the guest must have done something highly inappropriate for cast members and police officers to “break the magic” in front of hundreds of families. Many viewers agreed and assumed that the Disneyland mom had done something outrageous to cause this scene.

Related: Disneyland Demolition Confirmed, Final Goodbyes Take Place Before “Violent” Tear Down

Several viewers voiced their emotional reactions to the gut-retching scene. One user commented, “I’m actually sobbing. Those poor babies are screaming for help and wondering why no one was helping their mama… They’re going to be traumatized from this experience and y’all are making jokes.”

“Aside from having to endure your mother being arrested in public… Imagine what screaming ‘ayúdame, ayuda…’ only to look out and see people recording teaches you about the world. Poor babies,” another user commented.

Related: Disney World Under Secret Service Orders: Park to Close Temporarily

Members of the Latino community and international viewers quickly joined the conversation.

One viewer commented, “I don’t know what happened, but this should not be the protocol because she has two young girls. Hearing them asking for help and looking around, hoping someone will help them, breaks my heart. Despite being genuinely concerned, they must have felt terrible seeing how nobody would help them.

“It breaks my heart to hear the child’s screams. Nobody thought of the children regardless of what the woman could have done. It is Disney’s magic,” another added.

One user tried to go to start a boycott against The Walt Disney Company and commented, “We have to teach Disney a lesson and stop visiting the park. Imagine the trauma and the emotions those girls are feeling. Meanwhile, the selfish businessmen are filling their pockets. I’m sorry, but not with the children!”

Disneyland takes action against unruly guests; rule-breaking is no longer tolerated

According to a Fox 11 report, the 26-year-old Hispanic woman in handcuffs, identified as Jessenia Diaz, was arrested at Disneyland for trespassing and charged with obstructing a peace officer’s investigation.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, Diaz entered Disney California Adventure with a valid admission ticket for herself but refused to cooperate when approached by cast members and police officers regarding the ages of her two children. This implied that she lied about her daughters’ ages to sneak them into the park without paying admission.

Related: Walt Disney’s Granddaughter “Disgusted, Angered” by Company’s Announcement

Police stated this hadn’t been Diaz’s first attempt to break theme park rules and sneak her daughters into Disneyland. She is accused of doing this four times in the past few months.

The report states that Diaz was uncooperative with Disney security teams, which led to the response from Anaheim PD. Authorities said Disneyland cast members offered Diaz alternatives so she and her daughters could remain in the park, but she refused to cooperate.

Following the shameful scene, Diaz was reportedly booked and released. However, the Hispanic woman and her daughters will hardly forget the day they featured an internationally shameful scene, being escorted off Disneyland property in handcuffs for trying to abuse the Disney Resort’s benefits and breaking its rules.

Parents expose themselves breaking rules at Disney parks and other locations

Unfortunately, unruly guests have constantly tried to break theme park rules worldwide, going to extreme lengths to avoid paying for admission.

Inside the Magic reported on a family hiding an elementary schooler into a stroller to avoid paying for their ticket at Disneyland Resort. Similarly, a family bragged about lying about their child’s age to sneak them into Disneyland, triggering outrage among viewers and sparking debate between those supporting this unacceptable behavior and those criticizing the controversial “hack.”

Disney hack #fyp #disney #moneysavingtips #ogcarnal #dadsoftiktok #disneyland

Related: After 87 Years, Disney Says Goodbye to Donald Duck

Additionally, we reported on two adult males exposing themselves on social media after sneaking into Universal Studios Hollywood concealed in a stroller, fooling theme park employees with the shameless prank.

What are Disney’s ticketing policies for children under three years of age?

According to a planDisney post, “guests under age three are considered Guests of Mickey and do not require a ticket or a theme park reservation when accompanied by an adult.”

This means that children under three can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for free if they are accompanying a guest with a valid park ticket.

Related: Three Guests in Three Months Found Unresponsive at Florida Theme Park Pool, With Two Deaths

Unfortunately, it is unclear how Disneyland officials and cast members enforce this restriction — likely by requesting some identification stating the child’s age.

This uncertainty has given several parents the confidence to attempt to break theme park rules and sneak their children into Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. However, after this viral incident, parents will hopefully think twice before exposing themselves and their children to a similar experience.

Remember, you have the final word. Don’t forget to share your thoughts and opinions on this shameful incident with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!