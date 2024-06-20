Violent Arrest Captured at Disneyland Resort, Guests in Shock

A violent altercation resulted in the arrest of two guests at Disneyland Resort. The incident was captured on a video linked below.

Guest behavior continues to decline at The Happiest Place on Earth and Disney Parks worldwide, with multiple reports of unruly behavior and embarrassing incidents happening at the parks.

Recently, Downtown Disney District, Disneyland’s shopping and entertainment district, became the scene of a violent arrest, shocking hundreds of families visiting the resort.

The Instagram account @anaheimchisme recently shared a video showing multiple Disneyland Resort security cast members and police officers submitting a guest while they screamed profanities at Downtown Disney District, the shopping and entertainment district at the Southern California Disney Resort.

While the incident wasn’t immediately clear, an alleged cast member commented she worked in the restaurant next to the scene and saw the whole thing happen, detailing the guests had “started swinging at the cops.” “S**t was insane,” she continued, “Glad they got arrested.”

Given the situation and guests’ violent behavior, it isn’t surprising to see Disneyland security personnel and police officers react accordingly.

Several viewers applauded Disneyland’s response to the incident. One commented, “You want to talk about great security work… Disney security and cops are on it. Love it. No BS is tolerated in Disney Resort places.”

Another user commented, “It’s all fun and games until you get arrested.” They applauded the safe environment created at Disney Parks by adding, “Disney is seriously the only place it doesn’t matter where you come from or your financial status, you can go and just be happy.”

Unfortunately, many users criticized the recent decrease in guest behavior at Walt Disney’s original theme park. “Dam. Come on people, this place has tons of kids there, WTF take that to the street,” one viewer commented. Another added, “Damn, Disney gotta raise their prices again to prevent people like this from going.”

A disappointed viewer commented, “The whole demographic has changed at DL. It is full of Knott’s and Magic Mountain’s leftovers…” They continued, “So ghetto in the park now.”

One user commented they were sitting at the Earl of Sandwich when witnessing the scene. “The dude getting taken down was flipping off security and the cop and talking s**t. The woman was pushing the one dude back to get him to shut up and then trying to get security to stop following them,” they mentioned, adding, “Guess it didn’t go so well for them.”

The account @anaheimchisme explained that the violent incident resulted in the arrest of two people at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney. You can click here to see the video.

Unfortunately, Disney adults have a history of tainting The Walt Disney Company’s image with their unruly behavior.

Inside the Magic reported on a woman causing a scene at an international airport after her vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, exhibiting unacceptable behavior and even assaulting other travelers.

Similarly, an international guest caused a lengthy altercation involving multiple managers at one of the Disney Resort Hotels in Orlando.

Additionally, we have seen guests smuggling weapons into the parks and carving vulgar messages throughout multiple lines, not to mention those exhibiting sexually inappropriate behavior, smuggling restricted items into the parks, and starting violent brawls.

Disney Parks worldwide, particularly in the United States, prioritize the health and safety of all guests and cast members, enforcing strict security measures from the moment guests enter the parks.

All guests must be aware of the rules and regulations enforced at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or whichever Disney Parks destination they choose before their trip.

Depending on the severity of their offense, breaking theme park rules can result in guests being kicked out of the parks, banned for life, or arrested. You can click here to learn more about Disneyland’s rules.

