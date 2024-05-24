Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Influences Rude Behavior Nationwide, Cruelty Spreading

A bustling main street lined with picturesque buildings under a moody sky, leading to a Disney castle in the distance, filled with visitors exploring the enchanting surroundings under watchful security.

Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Disney adults and their poor behavior continue to tarnish The Walt Disney Company’s image in a nationwide spread.

Since its opening in 1971, Walt Disney World Resort has been the birthplace of countless magical memories for generations. Sadly, brawls, unruly behavior, and even public indecency have tarnished the Orlando-based Disney Resorts’ image throughout the years.

Unfortunately, this trend appears to be spreading across the United States, with Disney adults exhibiting crude and disrespectful behavior after the end of their vacations.

A family of four, two adults and two children, are seated at a table in a lively restaurant. They are smiling and posing for a photo with a person dressed as a chef Mickey Mouse character, who has arms open wide in a friendly gesture. Food and drinks are on the table.
Credit: Disney

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, Inside the Magic witnessed a woman wearing a T-shirt from her family vacation to the Orlando-based Disney Resort, a “Disney adult,” if you will, demonstrating crude behavior toward fellow travelers.

The scene occurred at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, past the luggage drop-off stations for connecting flights.

After dropping her bags with airport personnel, a woman loudly demanded a man move away so she could return her luggage cart at her earliest convenience, despite the drop-off area being steps away from the scene.

Guests gather round phone to use My Disney Experience in front of Cinderella Castle
Credit: Disney

The woman pushed her cart and hit the man in the ankles several times, repeatedly demanding he move out of the way despite not having any room available to do so.

This Disney adult’s rude behavior continued after she arbitrarily returned her cart, cutting several travelers in line for the airport’s security screenings.

While this woman was likely frustrated during her connection at the airport and tired from her family’s visit to the Magic Kingdom and undoubtedly all the Disney Parks in Walt Disney World, the circumstances are no excuse for her disrespectful behavior toward other travelers.

The Walt Disney World Railroad boarding station near the entrance of Magic Kingdom on Main Street, U.S.A., during a cloudy day with guests and security cast members.
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Disney adults have stirred drama at Disney World and outside the parks. Inside the Magic recently reported on an international guest causing a lengthy altercation involving multiple managers at one of the Disney Resort Hotels in Orlando.

Additionally, we have seen guests smuggling weapons into the parks and carving vulgar messages throughout multiple lines, not to mention those exhibiting sexually inappropriate behavior, smuggling restricted items into the parks, and starting violent brawls.

A woman smiles wearing Princess Leia buns, taking a selfie with a black iPhone.
Credit: Disney

Netizens are not shy about expressing their perceptions of Disney adults. User @AaronMMarsh recently shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), commenting that Disney adults should go to therapy instead of Disneyland or, in this case, Disney World.

Imagine if Disney adults went to therapy instead of Disneyland

User @renegadeapostle posted about how Americans’ “sincerity and lack of shame,” hinting at Disney adults specifically, was unfathomable to them, mentioning interactions with Disney characters at the parks.

the thing about americans is that their sincerity and lack of shame is unfathomable to me. what do you mean you’re going to talk to an actor in a theme park like they really are that character…..

User @GrapeAp57181500 weighed in, commenting that “there’s a lack of self-awareness” among Disney adults that is “almost scary.”

I think Disney adults specifically this applies to, there’s a lack of self awareness that a lot of them seem to have that’s almost scary. The other shit you’re talking about though is just…. Having a good time? I swear Europeans are conditioned from birth to not have fun…

What do you think about Disney adults and guest behavior at Disney World? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, remembering screaming at the top of his lungs at Splash Mountain while eagerly waiting for Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

