Disney World Influences Rude Behavior Nationwide, Cruelty Spreading

Disney adults and their poor behavior continue to tarnish The Walt Disney Company’s image in a nationwide spread.

Since its opening in 1971, Walt Disney World Resort has been the birthplace of countless magical memories for generations. Sadly, brawls, unruly behavior, and even public indecency have tarnished the Orlando-based Disney Resorts’ image throughout the years.

Unfortunately, this trend appears to be spreading across the United States, with Disney adults exhibiting crude and disrespectful behavior after the end of their vacations.

Related: Final Update: Six Flags Suspends All Daily Operations, Opening Hours Erased

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, Inside the Magic witnessed a woman wearing a T-shirt from her family vacation to the Orlando-based Disney Resort, a “Disney adult,” if you will, demonstrating crude behavior toward fellow travelers.

The scene occurred at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, past the luggage drop-off stations for connecting flights.

After dropping her bags with airport personnel, a woman loudly demanded a man move away so she could return her luggage cart at her earliest convenience, despite the drop-off area being steps away from the scene.

Related: Aerosmith Termination From Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster: Disney World Ride To Reopen

The woman pushed her cart and hit the man in the ankles several times, repeatedly demanding he move out of the way despite not having any room available to do so.

This Disney adult’s rude behavior continued after she arbitrarily returned her cart, cutting several travelers in line for the airport’s security screenings.

While this woman was likely frustrated during her connection at the airport and tired from her family’s visit to the Magic Kingdom and undoubtedly all the Disney Parks in Walt Disney World, the circumstances are no excuse for her disrespectful behavior toward other travelers.

Related: Florida Attorney General Makes Grave Warning, Declares the “100 Deadly Days of Summer”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Disney adults have stirred drama at Disney World and outside the parks. Inside the Magic recently reported on an international guest causing a lengthy altercation involving multiple managers at one of the Disney Resort Hotels in Orlando.

Additionally, we have seen guests smuggling weapons into the parks and carving vulgar messages throughout multiple lines, not to mention those exhibiting sexually inappropriate behavior, smuggling restricted items into the parks, and starting violent brawls.

Related: Pirates No More: Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces End of Iconic Attractions, Unveils New Direction

Netizens are not shy about expressing their perceptions of Disney adults. User @AaronMMarsh recently shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), commenting that Disney adults should go to therapy instead of Disneyland or, in this case, Disney World.

Imagine if Disney adults went to therapy instead of Disneyland

Imagine if Disney adults went to therapy instead of Disneyland — Aaron Michael Marsh (@AaronMMarsh) May 23, 2024

Related: On the Chopping Block: Classic Disney World Ride from 1971 Now Under “Sensitivity” Review

User @renegadeapostle posted about how Americans’ “sincerity and lack of shame,” hinting at Disney adults specifically, was unfathomable to them, mentioning interactions with Disney characters at the parks.

the thing about americans is that their sincerity and lack of shame is unfathomable to me. what do you mean you’re going to talk to an actor in a theme park like they really are that character…..

the thing about americans is that their sincerity and lack of shame is unfathomable to me. what do you mean you're going to talk to an actor in a theme park like they really are that character….. — miccaeli ✍️ (@renegadeapostle) May 22, 2024

Related: Guest Jumps in Front of Car at Disney World, Theme Park Area Closed in Response

User @GrapeAp57181500 weighed in, commenting that “there’s a lack of self-awareness” among Disney adults that is “almost scary.”

I think Disney adults specifically this applies to, there’s a lack of self awareness that a lot of them seem to have that’s almost scary. The other shit you’re talking about though is just…. Having a good time? I swear Europeans are conditioned from birth to not have fun…

I think Disney adults specifically this applies to, there’s a lack of self awareness that a lot of them seem to have that’s almost scary. The other shit you’re talking about though is just…. Having a good time? I swear Europeans are conditioned from birth to not have fun… — GrapeApe (@GrapeAp57181500) May 23, 2024

Related: Disney Moves Forward With Massive Transformation of Animal Kingdom Park

What do you think about Disney adults and guest behavior at Disney World? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!