Guests Carve Vulgar Messages on Multiple Disney World Attractions for Millions To See

Guest behavior at Walt Disney World continues to decline, with multiple parkgoers leaving a trail of vulgar messages for millions of families to see.

While Walt Disney World Resort is the Most Magical Place on Earth and has been the birthplace of countless memories for generations, brawls, unruly behavior, and even public indecency have tarnished the Orlando-based Disney Resorts’ image throughout the years.

Sadly, guest behavior continues to decline at Disney World. Multiple parkgoers have vandalized some of the most popular attractions at the Florida Disney Parks, leaving vulgar messages for families to see.

During a recent visit to the Magic Kingdom, Inside the Magic noticed multiple vulgar carvings throughout the line of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, one of the most popular attractions in the theme park for millions of guests and families to see.

These carvings ranged from random scribbles to names and initials in hearts. Inside the magic took a photo of some of these carvings, which you can see below, but dozens could be found throughout the famous Disney ride’s line.

Similarly, when visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Inside the Magic found out that guests had vandalized the queue of Avatar Flight of Passage, the attraction with the longest wait times in the park.

Again, dozens of names, jottings, and initials in hearts could be seen inside the cave section of the line. In Obi-Wan Kenobi’s words, “So uncivilized!”

It is unclear how guests have managed to vandalize these popular attractions, as knives and weapons of any kind are prohibited in the park for the safety of all guests and cast members.

Disney World cast members and maintenance teams could remove these vulgar carvings anytime. However, the time and work required to remove these vandalic trails likely complicate matters, as the area would probably need to be shut down to carry out the task.

Not to mention that guests’ out-of-place behavior creates an unnecessary need for additional work at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time reports about guests vandalizing Disney Parks have come to light.

Inside the Magic has reported on a years-old gum wad stuck to the final bridge in “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park. Gary, as guests fondly named the piece of gum, quickly gained popularity in social media, making Disneyland maintenance teams remove it from the attraction.

Additionally, guests stuck a coin to one of the handrails at the exit of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in Critter Country. Again, its popularity on social media skyrocketed, gaining the attention of Disneyland officials, who quickly removed it from the ride.

Legendary Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde helped develop Avatar Flight of Passage and Pandora – The World of Avatar, which was announced at the 2015 Disney D23 Expo. You can see a video of the announcement of the breathtaking land inspired by James Cameron’s franchise in the video below.

What do you think about this behavior? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!