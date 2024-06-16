Urgent Update: Cedar Point Addresses Third Emergency Situation With Immediate Statement

First there were flies, then there were camels, now there are goats? Things at Cedar Point are getting wilder by the day, and no one seems to understand why.

Cedar Point, established in 1870 and situated in Sandusky, Ohio, holds the prestigious title of “Roller Coaster Capital of the World” for a reason. This historic amusement park, boasting a position as one of the oldest continuously operating parks in the United States, caters to a diverse audience, offering a haven for thrill-seekers and families alike.

Divided into six distinct themed areas, Cedar Point provides a variety of experiences for all ages. Guests can embark on a Wild West adventure in FrontierTown, or brave heart-pounding rides like the record-breaking Millennium Force, reaching speeds of 93 mph, in Challenge Park. For those seeking aquatic fun, Soak City Water Park offers a refreshing complement to the park’s land-based attractions.

KidLand provides a safe haven for younger guests with gentler rides, while the Gemini Midway and Good Time Midway tantalize with classic midway fare – games, delicious food, and unique souvenirs. Open seasonally from May to October, Cedar Point offers a day of unforgettable thrills and memories for all ages.

Cedar Point recently encountered an unforeseen hurdle with its highly anticipated reimagining of the iconic Top Thrill Dragster rollercoaster, dubbed Top Thrill 2. Just days after its official public debut in May 2024, the ride underwent an unplanned closure.

A press release issued by the park on May 12th announced that Top Thrill 2 would require an “extended closure” to address a necessary mechanical modification to the ride vehicles. The modifications are being completed by Zamperla, the ride’s manufacturer.

Cedar Point prioritizes guest safety and maintains a commitment to a thorough review process. Once the modification is finalized, a comprehensive inspection will be conducted by Zamperla, Cedar Point’s maintenance and operations teams, and an independent third-party ride inspection partner. Only after successfully passing this review will the reopening of the ride be authorized.

While an exact date for Top Thrill 2’s return remains uncertain, Cedar Point has pledged to keep guests updated on the progress. Recognizing the significant guest interest, the park acknowledges the disappointment surrounding the closure, but reaffirms their dedication to a swift and safe resolution. Cedar Point emphasizes their commitment to reopening Top Thrill 2 only when they are confident it delivers the exceptional ride experience guests deserve.

This temporary closure follows a period of significant anticipation surrounding Top Thrill 2.

Both the park and Top Thrill 2 officially opened for the 2024 season on May 4th. In August 2023, an official announcement from Cedar Point touted Top Thrill 2 as “the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.” “Strata coaster” refers specifically to rollercoasters exceeding 400 feet in height.

The closure of Top Thrill 2 follows a prior incident in 2021 involving the original Top Thrill Dragster. The ride, then holding the title of the world’s tallest coaster, was closed indefinitely after a guest was struck by a small metal object dislodged from the ride. In 2022, Cedar Point announced the permanent closure of Top Thrill Dragster and its transformation into Top Thrill 2.

This transformation included the construction of a 420-foot “spike” extending behind the existing 420-foot “top hat” structure, creating a unique forward and backward launch experience for riders cresting the peak.

Most recently, we reported an incident involving a camel escape at Cedar Point.

Two camels were spotted running frantically through the theme park. Although they were eventually contained and returned to their enclosure, it was fortunate that no guests were injured.

Park spokesperson Tony Clark stated that “the camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home” but were “quickly returned” without further incident. The park is currently investigating how the camels managed to reach the midway beyond their enclosure.

Just days later, the theme park saw a slew of goats running through the same guest areas that the camels had previously terraind.

Cedar Point fan McNeil shared a video of the goats running through the park, as you can see below.

First mayflies, then camels, now goats loose at Cedar Point. 🪰🐪🐐😂 pic.twitter.com/tzXTQCiFeb — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 15, 2024

Daniel Volpi seemed to be at Cedar Point on the day of the great goat escape, sharing a photo of 12 goats stating, “What is the early entry policy for kids?”

On social media posts, we have seen that the release of these animals is reportedly being linked to a guest who was caught on camera opening up the enclosures. One guest said, “I hear a guest in the park is releasing the animals. Apparently, CP knows who the guest is because they were caught on security cameras releasing the animals.”

It is unclear as to why guest access to the animal enclosures is so easily attainable, and the theme park has already been hit with multiple complaints and accusations against animal safety.

As we shared, a recent report by the Akron Beacon Journal highlighted a request from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The request urges the USDA, which oversees the welfare of animals in petting zoos, to investigate Honey Hill, a Kentucky-based animal supplier. Honey Hill provides camels, among other animals, to Cedar Point’s Barn Yard exhibit.

The request follows an incident where two camels escaped from the Cedar Point exhibit. PETA Senior Director of Captive Animal Welfare, Debbie Metzler, issued a statement suggesting a potential link between the escape and the animals’ living conditions. The statement suggests the camels might have been stressed due to “excessive handling, noisy roller coasters, and screaming parkgoers.”

“PETA is calling on federal authorities to hold Honey Hill Farm accountable for failing to protect these frightened animals − and members of the public who were endangered during their attempts to flee,” Metzler added.

While Cedar Point has shared a statement about the camels, they have yet to speak out on the release of the goats.

For one final look, Alyssa Werner was at Cedar Point during the goat escape, and shared a video of the experience on TikTok, where we can see that the goats remained as a pack, approaching guests.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, which leaves Cedar Point extremely lucky.