Half of Disneyland California Closed Due To Toxic Spill, Guests Turned Away

On Wednesday morning, thousands of guests were refused entry to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland Resort delayed the park’s opening and later blocked off what some guests described as half of its lands due to a chemical spill.

According to Disneyland Resort’s website, Disneyland Park was scheduled to open at 8:00 a.m. on September 25. In this video from TikTok user @disneymagicbestie, thousands of guests lined up in the esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park after the theme parks were scheduled to open.

Disney California Adventure Park opened on time, but Disneyland Park opened about ten minutes late. The closure didn’t impact the Downtown Disney District.

When guests entered the Disney park, Disney cast members blocked them from certain areas where a mysterious liquid was visibly spilled on the ground. Check out these photos posted by Redditor u/thedeathbydisney:

Entire left side of the park closed this morning due to “spill”. courtesy of Fresh Baked IG

Disney cast members reportedly told guests that oil or another fluid leaked overnight from a street cleaning vehicle, tracking the chemical throughout Disneyland Park. Custodial teams cleaned up the spill quickly but couldn’t finish before Disneyland Resort opened on Wednesday morning.

“We asked a maintenance guy near Peter Pan this morning,” @ackerwoman88 wrote on TikTok. “They sealed cracks but it didn’t go according to plan – it was very slippery so they had to fix it before most people could go in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓖𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓬𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓮 (@gothicrosie)

Someone claiming to be a construction cast member at Disneyland Resort chimed in on Reddit: