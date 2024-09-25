Half of Disneyland California Closed Due To Toxic Spill, Guests Turned Away

On Wednesday morning, thousands of guests were refused entry to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland Resort delayed the park’s opening and later blocked off what some guests described as half of its lands due to a chemical spill.
According to Disneyland Resort’s website, Disneyland Park was scheduled to open at 8:00 a.m. on September 25. In this video from TikTok user @disneymagicbestie, thousands of guests lined up in the esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park after the theme parks were scheduled to open.
@disneymagicbestie
Whats going on at Disneyland today? People weren’t allowed in for rope drop and got in after 8am. Could it be an incident? Maybe filming? Whats going on? 🤨❓ #disneyland #dca #disneyparks
Disney California Adventure Park opened on time, but Disneyland Park opened about ten minutes late. The closure didn’t impact the Downtown Disney District.
When guests entered the Disney park, Disney cast members blocked them from certain areas where a mysterious liquid was visibly spilled on the ground. Check out these photos posted by Redditor u/thedeathbydisney:
Entire left side of the park closed this morning due to “spill”. courtesy of Fresh Baked IG
Disney cast members reportedly told guests that oil or another fluid leaked overnight from a street cleaning vehicle, tracking the chemical throughout Disneyland Park. Custodial teams cleaned up the spill quickly but couldn’t finish before Disneyland Resort opened on Wednesday morning.
“We asked a maintenance guy near Peter Pan this morning,” @ackerwoman88 wrote on TikTok. “They sealed cracks but it didn’t go according to plan – it was very slippery so they had to fix it before most people could go in.”
Someone claiming to be a construction cast member at Disneyland Resort chimed in on Reddit:
“Disney construction worker here! I can confirm is was one of the general constructors mobile lift that was leaking hydraulic fluid. Our safety protocols is to have a spotter follow any drivable equipment so that no one gets accidentally run over or injured. The spotter would have noticed the leak and told the driver to stop.
In this case there was no spotter so the driver didn’t notice the leak and drove across the park. Dude is definitely getting fired! Hope this helps and sorry for those that got caught in this.”
The Disney cast member said the fluid could harm guests and leave stains on the ground.
“Hydro fluid can definitely stain concrete and leave a hazardous residue,” they added. “It’s actually a much bigger deal in a high foot traffic area like Main Street.”
“Hydraulic fluid is highly caustic and will strip paint and anything else it touches,” u/121guy replied. “It can eat the stitching holding your shoes together and is slick as goose sh*t. It’s considered hazmat. Someone in the construction industry can confirm this as I am in aviation and our hydraulic fluid might be different.”
A Disneyland Resort official told The Orange County Register that Disneyland Park opened late following “an oil leak from a street scrubber vehicle.” At the time of publication, it’s unclear if custodial cast members have finished cleaning up the chemical.
