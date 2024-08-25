Confirmed: ‘Jurassic World 4’ First Teaser Revealed, Will Ignore Last Five Sequels

A teaser for Jurassic World 4 (2025), one of four upcoming Jurassic sequels, has been revealed.

The seventh installment in the Jurassic Park (AKA Jurassic World) franchise will be arriving in theaters in July next year. But while it seems like a lifetime away, production is now well underway. Thailand and Malta shoots are in the rearview, and the film is now setting up at Sky Elstree Studios in the United Kingdom.

The film boasts a mostly stellar cast: Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez).

But while we know little about plot details other than the logline that says the film is “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island,” it sounds like we’ll be going back to the original 1993 film’s roots.

Jurassic World 4 Will Launch a “New Jurassic Era”

Despite being touted as “a completely fresh take,” Jurassic World 4 will take the franchise back to basics after the convoluted Jurassic World Dominion (2022), which was set to focus on dinosaurs on the mainland but mostly revolved around corporate espionage and other genetically engineered prehistoric creatures.

Though we don’t know how Jurassic World 4 fits in with the other films chronologically, it’s likely to ignore the last five sequels (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion) from a creative standpoint.

Previously, it was rumored that the film will be titled Jurassic City, which seems to align with the fact that it will feature ancient jungle ruins, as revealed in set photos from its on-location shoot in Thailand shared by X (Twitter) account @reelnewshawaii.

However, that title has now been superseded by Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is seemingly much more official according to the website uspto.report, which reveals that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment Inc. have filed several trademarks for a new name.

Like the two previous banners for the franchise, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, Rebirth sounds like it will also cover all forms of tie-in media, as a summary for the filing on uspto.report reads:

“JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of a film series, television series, short form entertainment content, videos and podcasts in the field of news, sports, comedy, drama, music and variety content; entertainment services in the nature of the production and distribution of film, television series, short form entertainment content, videos, podcasts and games featuring news, entertainment, sports.”

Either way, in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Jurassic World 4 star Jonathan Bailey, who’s currently best known for the Netflix series Bridgerton, neither confirms nor denies that Jurassic World: Rebirth is the official title.

In fact, he’s very cloak-and-dagger about everything regarding the upcoming sequel.

But while mum’s-the-word on character details, plot details, and pretty much everything that could give away key information about the seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise, Bailey does offer some titbits about what fans can expect from the new film.

Watch the clip from Josh Horowitz below:

Jurassic World 4 Will “Bring It Back to What the Original Achieved”

Firstly, Bailey reveals that the film crew has put together the first Jurassic World 4 teaser for the cast, saying, “I saw a little teaser that they put together,” which he describes as “sizzly” and that the accompanying John Williams score gave him “goosebumps.”

He also praises his co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, as well as Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), whom he describes as a “knock-out visionary director.”

With the likes of the franchise’s original scribe David Koepp David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic World) onboard, as well as Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and executive producer Steven Spielberg (who directed the first two films and executive-produced the last four), it sounds like Jurassic World 4 will be tapping into what made the original 1993 film so special.

Also, in a recent interview with VMAN Magazine, in which Jonathan Bailey talks about his upcoming movie Wicked (2024), he says that Jurassic World 4 is “in [the] ultimate hands to bring it back to what the original [Jurassic Park] achieved,” which sounds promising.

Scarlett Johansson previously described the script for Jurassic World 4 as “incredible.”

It’s unclear who the two actors are playing in the new film, however, a rumor suggests they’ll be portraying older versions of siblings Lex Murphy and Tim Murphy from the original film, who were played by Ariana Richards and Joe Mazzello, respectively.

More Upcoming Jurassic Park Sequels

While there’s no Jurassic World 4 teaser available yet, in the meantime check out the official trailer for the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game sequel “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA), which takes place 24 hours after the events of the original 1993 film:

Other upcoming sequels include the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which premieres on Netflix on October 17, and the third installment in the “Jurassic World Evolution” video game series, which is expected to release sometime before May 2026.

Jurassic World 4 stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, and Mahershala Ali.

The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Are you excited to see Jurassic World 4 take the franchise back to basics after the last two sequels?