Iconic American Theme Park Reveals Sudden Closure, Halt of Operations Confirmed

An iconic theme park in the United States has revealed dreadful news: It has confirmed a sudden closure, ceasing all operations starting today.

Theme parks in America welcome millions of families yearly, eager to enjoy a day filled with fun and thrills, enjoying breathtaking attractions, unique experiences, and world-class entertainment offerings.

Unfortunately, disruptive behavior, accidents, and inclement weather have often hindered operations at different theme parks and amusement parks across the United States. Such is the case for one of America’s most iconic theme parks, which recently announced a sudden closure.

Hersheypark ceases all theme park operations

Hersheypark, an iconic American theme park founded in 1906 by Milton S. Hershey so that his employees would have a pleasant environment for picnicking and boating, recently confirmed sorrowful news, confirming that the theme park and its adjacent wildlife park ZooAmerica would cease all operations today, August 9.

What caused the closure of Hersheypark?

While the sudden closure of the nearly 120-year-old Central Pennsylvania theme park is discouraging, the reason for this closure is entirely out of Hersheypark officials’ hands.

Per the official announcement, Hersheypark and ZooAmerica will shut down “given the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Debby.” Theme park officials ensured that this sudden closure prioritizes the safety of all guests and team members.

What are Hersheypark’s plans during the closure period?

Although theme park operations will be halted, other locations throughout Hersheypark will remain operational with modified hours. Theme park officials detailed Hersheypark’s hours as follows:

Hersheypark Supply Co. and The Sweeterie will be open Friday from 10:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Ticketing Services and Call Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The Chocolatier will be open Friday from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and ZooAmerica will be closed Friday and reopen on August 10.

Additionally, due to the sudden closure, theme park officials commented that all unused Hersheypark tickets are valid through their expiration date. Guests who need additional assistance can email onlineticketshelp@hersheypa.com with their order number.

Are there any updates on the Hersheypark closure?

According to the theme park’s official statement, Hersheypark’s hours will resume normally on Saturday, August 10, as of the publication of this article.

You can see the announcement of this closure, shared by @Hersheypark on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

OPERATIONS UPDATE: Given the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Debby, Hersheypark and ZooAmerica will be closed on August 9 for the safety of our guests and team members. The Park will reopen on August 10 for daily operations. See hours across Hershey.

It is essential to mention that while Hersheypark officials slated the theme park’s reopening for Saturday, August 10, the sudden closure could be extended if inclement weather conditions continue. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic and Hersheypark’s official social media to learn about the latest updates.

Tropical Storm Debby strikes, American theme parks pay the price

Like Hersheypark, many theme parks in the Northern region often see their operations affected by inclement weather, particularly during the winter season.

Worlds of Fun, for example, shocked its fans in 2022 by revealing that the theme park would cease operations one week ahead of its programmed schedule due to extremely low temperatures. The Kansas City theme park did not resume operations until the 2023 season.

However, some of these theme parks have also been affected by hurricanes and tropical storms, and Tropical Storm Debby’s current strike has forced multiple theme parks in the nation to shut their gates in the last few days.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc. (formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.), was forced to stop operations on Saturday, August 3. The park closed its gates at 7 p.m., sending all guests and employees away.

The closure was uncertain, as weather conditions did not improve immediately. The continuous inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Debby prompted an extension of this closure, with the theme park remaining shut down on Sunday, August 4.

Theme park officials revealed plans to resume normal operations on Monday, August 5. However, these actions were delayed again due to inclement weather, with the theme park remaining closed until noon.

We can’t wait to see you all tomorrow!

Fortunately, theme park officials encouraged guests affected by this extended closure and those whose flight plans had been impacted by extreme weather to complete a form and earn a free visit to Busch Gardens thanks to its With Weather-or-Not Assurance policy.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s official website describes this policy as follows:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us!

Carowinds

After its landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, Tropical Storm Debby continues to strike the United States, impacting the Southeast and progressing through the Mid-Atlantic states and New England.

As the storm passed through the South Carolina coast, Carowinds, located on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina, temporarily shut its gates on August 8.

Theme park officials mentioned that tickets dated for that day would be valid on any public operating day through September 2, 2024.

PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #Carowinds will be closed today, Thursday, August 8, 2024. Tickets dated for today will be valid on any public operating day through September 2, 2024.

Dorney Park

Nestled in Pennsylvania, like Hersheypark, Dorney Park ceased operations on August 6 due to inclement weather.

“Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is now closed due to inclement weather,” theme park officials confirmed in a statement. “Guests who have tickets for today, August 6, can use them on any one public operating day through September 2, 2024. Thank you for understanding,” the announcement added.

Bummer. Thank you for your understanding.

Universal Orlando Resort reportedly continued operating normally despite the hurricane warnings in Florida. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay, the resort’s water theme park, reported regular operating hours despite Orlando being under a tornado watch.

However, Walt Disney World Resort saw its operations affected, with the company implementing emergency protocols and temporarily shutting down certain attractions and services, including the monorail transportation system. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s popular water park, was also closed.

Will this closure affect your visit to Hersheypark? Don’t forget to share your comments with Inside the Magic and our readers below!