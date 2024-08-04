Universal Rapidly Responds to Closure Warning As National Alerts Sound

Tropical Storm Debby is rapidly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, posing a significant threat to Florida’s Big Bend region. Forecasters predict the storm will make landfall as a hurricane on Monday, bringing with it a dangerous combination of storm surge, heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

As of Sunday morning, Debby was centered about 155 miles southwest of Tampa and was moving north-northwest at 13 mph. The storm is expected to undergo further intensification as it traverses the warm waters of the Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for the Big Bend region, encompassing the area from the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River. Storm surge warnings are also in effect, with potential surges of 4 to 7 feet expected in certain coastal areas.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, urging residents to prepare for widespread power outages, fallen trees, and flooding. The state is actively mobilizing resources, including emergency response teams and power line crews, to address the impending storm.

“You could have serious intensification between now and landfall,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee per The Orlando Sentinel.

“It could get up to 85, 90, 95 mph sustained wind. That is absolutely possible, particularly in parts of the state like here in Tallahassee. There’s going to be a lot of trees that are going to fall down. You’re going to have debris. You are going to have power interruption, so just prepare for that.”

He warned people to not focus on just the center path of the system.

“This is a big storm. I mean, you’re gonna have rain that’s going to be far beyond the center of the storm,” he said. “So just prepare for that just because you’re not in the eye of the storm does not mean you are not going to have major, major impacts from the storm.”

Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie stated that the slow-moving system could result in torrential rainfall in certain areas.

The slow movement of the storm is expected to exacerbate flooding risks across the region. Rainfall totals of up to 20 inches are possible, with the potential for catastrophic flooding in some areas.

Residents are advised to heed evacuation orders, secure property, and prepare emergency kits. The storm’s impact is expected to be felt throughout Florida and parts of the Southeast, with heavy rains and strong winds extending beyond the immediate path of the storm.

In Central Florida, many theme parks make up the heavily packed tourist demographic. Of course, Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most popular, bringing in tens of millions of guests on an annual basis, and down the street, Universal Orlando Resort does the same.

Yesterday, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, another popular theme park spot in Florida shut down their operations early due to the impending storm. Today, they have updated their website to confirm that they will remain closed today, August 4, 2024, for the entire day.

Walt Disney World Resort has not changed their hours of operations for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, even Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon remains operational. We have seen Disney shut down due to hurricanes in the past, such as Hurricane Charlie, however the impacts and dangers of the hurricane do have to be severe for Disney to take such measures.

When they do, the theme park is prepared. All of the hotels are meant to withstand a category 5 hurricane; even Cinderella Castle is reinforced to do so.

Universal Orlando Resort also follows in the same footsteps as Disney.

Being such a massive theme park enterprise, shutting down all of its operations would lead to guest disappointment, since a majority of the visitors are often on vacation. Like Disney, Universal will not close Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure unless necessary. Volcano Bay, the water park, has been known to close with more ease depending on weather, but that is something we see with Disney as well.

A few days ago, Universal Orlando Resort provided an update stating that their operations were running as scheduled but that they were closely monitoring the weather, notifying guests that things could change.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort. For more information and FAQs, visit https://t.co/QGTbIkhuhb pic.twitter.com/qxZCA3tPWz — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 2, 2024

Well, it appears that Universal has decided to remain open, despite the hurricane warnings in effect.

Below are the park hours for today:

Universal Studios Florida: 9am – 9pm

Islands of Adventure: 9am – 10pm

Volcano Bay: 9am – 7pm

CityWalk: 8am – 12am

While Universal Orlando Resort remains opened, we did notice that the theme park has reinforced some of its structures, like the Halloween Horror Nights entry grid, for the storm.

