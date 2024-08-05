Disney World Announces Closure, Universal Orlando Makes Its Decision on Tropical Storm

Walt Disney World Resort has made a decision on its operations, and Universal Orlando Resort has now released its status, as well.

Walt Disney World Resort, renowned for its seamless operations and enchanting experiences, faced an unexpected halt when Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida.

The powerful storm caused significant disruptions, leading to the closure of several Disney World attractions and transportation services, including the iconic Monorail. Guests and employees were urged to remain indoors as the storm’s intensity increased, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and the threat of flooding, as reported by Inside the Magic.

The safety and well-being of guests and staff remains Disney’s top priority during the hurricane. As a precaution, the company implemented emergency protocols and temporarily shut down certain attractions and services.

The Monorail, a beloved transportation system that connects various parts of the resort at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, was among the services affected following a reported Tornado Warning, which grounded the transportation for some time.

Additionally, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s popular water park, was closed. There is no update on if the Disney World park will reopen on Tuesday.

Hurricane Debby’s impact on Disney World extended beyond transportation disruptions. The storm’s ferocity forced the temporary closure of outdoor attractions and entertainment, including parades and shows.

Guests who had planned their visits around these experiences were understandably disappointed, but Disney assured them that their safety was paramount. The company provided updates through its official channels, keeping everyone informed about the status of attractions and safety measures.

As Disney World decided to close its water park for the day, one might expect the same to be true at Universal Orlando Resort. However, that is not the case.

Universal Orlando Resort is operating under normal hours, including at Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. Currently, rain has been off-and-on and is expected to be that way for the remainder of the day. Orlando is under a Tornado Watch until 4:00 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

PARK HOURS:

Universal Studios Florida: 9am – 9pm

Islands of Adventure: 9am – 10pm

Volcano Bay: 9am – 7pm

Volcano Bay: 9am – 7pm

— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 5, 2024

Though Debby hit Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane, the system was quickly downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

In addition to Disney World and Universal Studios, Debby is expected to affect a large portion of the Southeast, bringing several inches of rain and strong winds. Millions remained under tropical alerts due to the storm’s potential to cause further flooding and severe weather conditions.

“The National Hurricane Center stated in their Monday morning discussion that “potentially historic heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia and the coastal plain of South Carolina through Saturday morning will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding,” The Weather Channel reported.

Emergency protocols were activated to ensure the safety of residents and visitors across the affected areas. The storm’s bands will cause heavy rain and strong winds across the state, with the risk of tornadoes adding to the hazards. Flood warnings have been issued, and the high storm surge posed a significant threat to coastal areas.

At this time, no other information has been given on the status of the storm or its potential impacts.