Theme Parks Across the Country Shut Down as Deadly Storms Leave Path of Devastation

Several theme parks across the country closed this week as a powerful and deadly storm made its way through the East Coast of the United States.

Theme Parks Close Their Doors as Deadly Storm Ravages Through East Coast

Tropical Storm Debby is forecasted to strike South Carolina early Thursday before moving northeast through the week. It will impact the Southeast and then progress through the Mid-Atlantic states and New England. This marks the storm’s second phase after landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, causing significant flooding and damage in Georgia.

The storm’s heavy rains have already wreaked havoc in parts of coastal Georgia, where falling trees have added to the destruction. In one incident, Marvin Cooper, a homeowner, narrowly avoided injury when a large willow tree crashed into his bedroom late Monday night. “It’s a blessing from God that I’m still alive,” Cooper shared with a local meteorologist.

Debby initially made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, around 7 a.m. Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. After landfall, the storm quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it moved into southern Georgia, where it continued to dump heavy rain. Augusta recorded nearly 6 inches of rain, while Savannah saw 8 inches on Tuesday before Debby shifted to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Currently positioned along the South Carolina coast, Debby is expected to move inland Thursday morning. The storm will travel through South Carolina and weaken to a tropical depression as it reaches North Carolina on Friday morning. Debby is anticipated to continue its northeast trajectory, affecting states including Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine over Friday and Saturday.

Due to the devastation of this intense storm, multiple theme parks had to close their doors to all guests this week, botching thousands of guests’ final summer vacation plans. In Florida, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed this past Sunday as the storm landed in that portion of the sunshine state. Over at Disney World, one of its water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, also shuttered its doors this week due to the intensity of Debby.

Everyone stay safe with the storms happening in Cleveland, Ohio! Reply with your point of view – @ImFromCle on X

SeaWorld Orlando closed its doors this week as the storm left devastation and tragedy across Florida. Multiple other theme parks, like Universal, remained open but updated their guests on what to do during this inclement weather. Cedar Point Shores Waterpark in Northeast Ohio closed its doors to all guests yesterday as strong winds caused destruction and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Due to weather conditions, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is closing for the day. Tickets dated for today (8/6/24) may be used any single day through 9/2/24. – @cedarpoint on X

As Tropical Storm Debby continues to cause chaos and devastation throughout the East Coast, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom shuttered their doors yesterday evening. The theme park giant closed its doors early to keep all guests safe from the hurricane-like winds.

Thankfully, parks, a part of the new Six Flags Entertainment merger, will allow guests to reschedule their vacation by having them return during better weather.

Bummer. Thank you for your understanding. – @DorneyParkPR on X

Theme parks often close during inclement weather to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, or hurricanes can create hazardous environments where rides and attractions become unsafe. The decision to close the park is typically made in response to real-time weather data and forecasts, prioritizing the well-being of everyone on the premises while maintaining their special offers, visitor information, group activities, seasonal events, and more.

Additionally, theme parks may close to prevent damage to infrastructure and equipment. High winds and heavy rain can lead to flooding, fallen trees, and power outages, which can cause significant disruptions and potential safety hazards. By temporarily closing during severe weather, parks can mitigate risks and focus on making the environment safe for reopening once conditions improve.