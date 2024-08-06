Disney World Theme Park Reopens to Guests After Disastrous Weather Event Leads to Deaths, Thousands of Air Traffic Halts

Walt Disney World Resort reopened one of its theme parks today after closing things down yesterday due to the disastrous storm that passed through the State of Florida.

This Disney World park is the only location that shuttered its doors. Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Magic Kingdom remained open, and crowds remained at the parks.

Disney World Reopens theme park After Dangerous, Deadly Storm Passes Through Florida

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, one of the two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, is renowned for its lush tropical theme and expansive water attractions.

Opened in 1989, the park is designed around a narrative of a mythical typhoon that hit a tropical paradise, leaving behind a collection of shipwrecks, waterfalls, and palm-fringed lagoons. Its centerpiece is the Surf Pool, one of the largest wave pools in the world, which generates six-foot waves every 90 seconds.

In addition to the Surf Pool, Typhoon Lagoon features a variety of other attractions, including the Castaway Creek lazy river, where guests can float around the park on inner tubes, and the Crush’ n’ Gusher water coaster, which propels riders through a series of water-filled tunnels and drops.

The park also boasts a range of slides and water play areas suitable for all ages, including the Miss Adventure Falls, a family-friendly raft ride with interactive elements.

Typhoon Lagoon’s themed dining and retail options enhance the immersive experience, offering tropical-inspired food and beverages. The park typically operates year-round, weather permitting, and provides a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable visit for guests. Despite the thrills and fun at this Disney park, a hurricane like the one moving through the East Coast forced it to close down.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park closed on Monday, August 5, 2024, due to severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Debby. The closure was implemented as a precautionary measure in response to the storm’s impact, which led to widespread weather alerts throughout Central Florida. But today, the theme park has opened to guests despite heavy rainfall and more striking Orlando as Debby moves on.

While Typhoon Lagoon was closed, all other Walt Disney World theme parks continued to operate. Earlier in the day, a tornado warning was issued for Walt Disney World and surrounding areas, with a tornado watch, severe weather advisory, and wind advisory remaining in effect until 4 p.m.

In addition to Typhoon Lagoon, other Orlando-area attractions, including SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove, and Aquatica, also closed on Monday to ensure the safety of their visitors as Hurricane Debby progressed through the region.

Today, August 6, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the entire state of Georgia, which led to Six Flags Over Georgia and other theme parks closing their doors. The continuation of flights delayed and canceled throughout the country speaks volumes at the impact of how solid and devastating this storm has been, giving warning to folks who wanna visit Disney World or Disneyland during hurricane season.

As Hurricane Debby makes landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to provide support as needed. We urge residents to remain cautious and listen to State and local officials. pic.twitter.com/QHsTTHf5Ra — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 6, 2024

As Hurricane Debby makes landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to provide support as needed. We urge residents to remain cautious and listen to State and local officials. – @WhiteHouse on X

Following Tropical Cyclone Debby’s impact on Florida, scattered and numerous showers are expected across the state. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne, trailing rainbands from the cyclone will continue to affect the region. The primary hazards associated with the storm include locally heavy rainfall and potential flooding, particularly in poorly drained areas.

Gusty winds and lightning strikes are also possible. A small craft advisory has been issued for Central Florida’s Atlantic waters, and there is a moderate risk of rip currents along all Central Florida beaches. Temperatures are expected to range from the high 80s to the low 90s. Disney guests can enhance their safety during hurricane season by staying informed and prepared.

It is crucial to monitor local weather reports and adhere to any warnings or advisories issued by authorities. Guests should have a plan, including knowing evacuation routes and having emergency supplies. Guests can better protect themselves and their families during stormy conditions by being proactive and cautious.