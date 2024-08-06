Florida’s Head of State Confirms Multiple Casualties as Disney Park Seals Off, Hundreds of Flights Grounded, and Theme Parks Power Down

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tragically confirmed multiple deaths after a Walt Disney World Resort park closed down, hundreds of flights were grounded, and a few other major theme parks pulled the plug.

The state of Florida is feeling the aftershocks of Hurricane Debby as the storm continues to move toward the eastern part of the United States.

Governor DeSantis Reports Multiple Casualties as Disney Park Goes Dark, Hundreds of Flights Canceled, and Several Theme Parks Pull the Plug

Governor Ron DeSantis provided multiple updates on Tropical Storm Debby (which became a hurricane later on) during news conferences addressing the storm’s impact and ongoing recovery efforts in Florida. Joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, DeSantis detailed the storm’s effects, which began impacting Florida’s west coast from southwest Florida and continued up the coast.

Tropical Storm Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee at approximately 7:15 a.m. By the afternoon, about 250,000 Floridians were reported to be without power, according to the governor’s 3:30 p.m. update.

Teen crushed to death after tree falls on home amid Hurricane Debby: sheriff https://t.co/niebu1NUTg pic.twitter.com/XeACeUKeqM — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 5, 2024

Teen crushed to death after tree falls on home amid Hurricane Debby: sheriff – @WFLA on X

Guthrie warned that several rivers and streams are expected to enter significant flood stages, with some areas projected to receive up to 15 to 20 inches of rain. DeSantis urged residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families during the storm. As of the latest update, the state had completed 435 storm-related missions, with an additional 400 in progress.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park closed down yesterday, Monday, August 5, 2024, due to the severe weather brought by Hurricane Debby. The closure came as a precaution amid the storm’s impact, which has prompted widespread weather alerts across Central Florida. Despite the closure of Typhoon Lagoon, all other Walt Disney World theme parks remained open.

A tornado warning was issued for Walt Disney World and the surrounding area earlier in the day. In addition to the warning, a tornado watch, severe weather advisory, and wind advisory remained in effect until 4 p.m. yesterday. Aside from Typhoon Lagoon, SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove, Aquatica, and other theme parks closed down on Monday to keep their guests safe as the hurricane passed.

Thousands of flights were canceled as Hurricane Debby moved through Florida Sunday through yesterday evening, leaving Disney guests and others stranded at various airports across the state and country. Tampa International Airport (TPA), Miami International Airport (MIA), and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) were among those experiencing significant disruptions. American Airlines led the cancellations, scrapping over 370 flights, or 10 percent of its total schedule.

Southwest Airlines followed with over 240 cancellations, while Delta Airlines canceled over 130 flights. These cancellations came on the heels of a challenging weekend, with over 3,800 flights canceled and a staggering 19,000 flights delayed. Nearly 200,000 customers in Florida and Georgia were still without power on Monday afternoon, down from a peak of more than 350,000, according to PowerOutage.us and the Georgia Electric Membership Corp.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cautioned that the state could face ongoing threats as waterways to the north overflow and flow southward. During a briefing at the state’s emergency operations center, he described Debby as a “very saturating, wet storm.” He warned that the situation could remain critical for the next week as water from Georgia makes its way downriver.

Some residents and media outlets are reporting on DeSantis downplaying the impact of this hurricane, while others are applauding his efforts and intentions of ensuring the state of Florida has done all it can to provide its residents and civilians are kept safe during this hurricane season, which experts confirmed earlier this year would be explosive, which Inside The Magic first reported in March.