407-Acre Theme Park Goes Dark as Tropical Storm Makes Second Landfall on the East Coast

As Tropical Storm Debby continues its rampage through the East Coast of the United States, a central theme park has shuttered its doors to keep thousands of people safe from the devastating weather plowing through.

The death toll from Tropical Storm Debby continues to rise following its second U.S. landfall early Thursday. At least six people have died as a result of the storm, including one man who was killed when a tornado spawned by Debby struck Lucama, North Carolina. The tornado, which also damaged homes and a school about 35 miles Southeast of Raleigh, is part of the storm’s broader trail of destruction.

Since making landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, Debby has unleashed more than a foot of rain across parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, causing rivers to swell, roads to flood, and people to become trapped in cars, homes, and boats.

The region faces potentially dangerous heat in the coming days, which could further complicate recovery efforts. Debby has generated at least 11 tornadoes, confirmed by the National Weather Service, including four in Florida, four in South Carolina, and three in North Carolina.

Debby just won't quit. Tornado Watch remains until 8pm tonight. More storms to watch tomorrow Friday as this all heads towards the NE. https://t.co/Hk3pbO84Yf pic.twitter.com/nI2AikjSwX — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) August 8, 2024

The tornado in Lucama was particularly deadly, destroying a man’s home and causing fatal injuries. Another tornado was reported early Thursday near Snow Hill, North Carolina, described as “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly,” while yet another was observed near Louisburg.

A tornado watch remains in effect for more than 6.8 million people in parts of eastern North Carolina and southern Virginia, covering cities such as Raleigh, Virginia Beach, and Richmond.

Carowinds theme park, located on the border of North and South Carolina, has temporarily closed its gates as Tropical Storm Debby passes through the region. The park, known for its thrill rides and attractions, announced the closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of guests and staff amid the storm’s impact.

Debby, which has already caused significant flooding and damage in other parts of the Southeast, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for tornadoes to the Carolinas over the next 24 hours.

⚠️ PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #Carowinds will be closed today, Thursday, August 8, 2024. Tickets dated for today will be valid on any public operating day through September 2, 2024. — Carowinds (@Carowinds) August 8, 2024

The decision to close Carowinds comes as local authorities issue warnings about the tropical storm’s potential dangers. Residents in the surrounding areas have been advised to prepare for the possibility of flash flooding and power outages as Debby continues to move northeast. The park has stated that it will closely monitor the weather conditions and provide updates on its reopening plans as the situation develops.

This closure marks the latest in a series of disruptions caused by Debby, which made landfall in Florida earlier this week as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm.

The storm has already led to several other theme park closures across the Southeast and wideSoutheastsruptions to travel and daily life. Carowinds management emphasized that the safety of guests and employees remains their top priority and urged those with plans to visit the park to stay informed through official channels.

Carowinds, a 407-acre amusement park primarily located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The park, which opened its gates on March 31, 1973, straddles the state line between North and South Carolina, with a portion in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Visitors can find a marker within the park indicating the exact location of the state line.

Charlotte businessman Earl Patterson Hall spearheaded the development of Carowinds, which took four years of planning before its construction, for $70 million.

The park also includes Carolina Harbor, a 27-acre water park that is part of the general admission to Carowinds. The park hosts various seasonal events throughout the year, including the Halloween-themed “S-Carowinds” and the Christmas-themed “WinterFest,” which draw visitors for festive celebrations and the park’s regular attractions.

Carowinds was part of the Six Flags and Cedar Fair merger at the start of the summer. Now, it is part of the Six Flags Entertainment family, offering guests a new variety of add-ons and tick deals to the other theme parks nationwide. The park remains closed until further notice, with the intention of the amusement park reopening by tomorrow morning.