Disney World Snubs Trans Community This Pride Month, Walks Back Support

In 2022, Walt Disney World offered its first-ever trans pride treat, adding more transgender flag snacks in 2023. Fans expected the same for 2024 but were disappointed to see that the Disney parks’ Pride celebration excluded the trans and non-binary community.

Related: Homophobia Punished at Disney World, Gay Day Celebrations Begin

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have ramped up their Pride Month celebrations in recent decades, from hosting Disneyland’s Pride Nite event to selling the official Disney Pride collection year-round. Gone are the days when unofficial Disney “Gay Days” events were the only offerings for LGBTQIA+ Disney Park fans and allies!

In a time when Central Florida is a safe haven amid widespread transgender discrimination in Florida, the lack of a pink, blue, and white snack is comparatively trivial. Still, every form of representation is essential when the world is so hostile to the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly transgender kids.

A lack of representation at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs further alienates the community of transgender children and adults afraid that the Southern state is too dangerous to visit.

No 2024 Trans Pride Treat at Walt Disney World Resort

Last month, Disney Parks Blog released its official Disney Eats Foodie Guide to Pride Month at Walt Disney World. Most rainbow snacks and beverages are available June 1-30, while some are offered until July 31.

Related: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Canceled: Disney Releases Urgent Notice

Some snacks are exclusive to specific locations, like a Pride Mousse Dome at the Main Street Bakery (Starbucks) in Magic Kingdom Park. Others, like the Pride Cupcake, are available throughout the Disney parks and Disney Resort hotels.

But if a trans pride treat is a tradition on your Walt Disney World vacation, you’ll be disappointed this year. For the first time since the transgender flag cake pop debuted in 2022, the colorful snacks only represent the rainbow flag.

2022: The First-Ever Transgender Pride Treat at Disney World

The Walt Disney Company has pushed inclusion recently, from featuring the first gay teenage character in Strange World (2022) to announcing the first-ever Disneyland After Dark Pride Nite in 2023. Disneyland Paris celebrates Pride Month with rainbow attraction makeovers, parties, and unique entertainment.

Related: Disney Springs Show Ends in Disaster as Drone Falls and Crashes in Front of Guests

In 2022, Walt Disney World Resort announced its first-ever trans pride cake pop, shown on the left in the photo collage above. In 2023, the Central Florida Disney park offered multiple transgender pride snacks, including a cupcake on the right.

This made it all the more surprising when Walt Disney World Resort decided to exclude the trans community from its 2024 Pride snacks. The pink, blue, and white flag remains featured on murals and PhotoPass opportunities throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Why Trans Pride Matters at Theme Parks

Amid an onslaught of anti-transgender legislation from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it’s more important than ever that Walt Disney World Resort stand with the LGBTQIA+ community. Even if it alienates some bigoted Disney fans, displaying trans flags during Pride Month is a small way to continue the allyship the Mouse displayed when it condemned the “Don’t Say Gay” law in 2022.

In the last year, conservative pundits and social media users have mocked multiple visibly gender-non-conforming Disney Parks cast members. One employee worked as a Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique–the new genderless term for a role that used to be restricted to female “Fairy Godmothers.” Another plays the Evil Queen during Storybook Dining at Artist Pointe.

Organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida have warned against LGBTQIA+ people traveling to Florida, given the harsh political climate. DeSantis and other Republican politicians are constantly targeting gender-affirming care and other legal protections for transgender people in the state.

Florida is one of just under a dozen states with “bathroom bills,” which force people to use the bathroom that matches their birth sex rather than their gender identity. DeSantis also joined other conservative governors in targeting drag shows with a law that vaguely bans “children” from any “adult live performances.” That legislation was paused by the Supreme Court last year and remains in limbo.

Political and personal attacks have scared many LGBTQIA+ fans, with many canceling their vacations to avoid visiting or spending money in Florida. But others describe Walt Disney World Resort as the only safe place in the state, solidifying why it’s so necessary for Disney parks to represent its transgender fans. Merchandise isn’t enough.

“On Disney property you’d be highly unlikely to face any danger,” an anonymous Disney park guest said. “If anyone gives you trouble cast members should take care of it. Disney is like a bastion of civilization in the sh*t hole that is Florida. It’s about the only place I’d say a trans person should go in that state.”

What Pride Month treat are you most excited to try at the Disney parks or Disney Resort hotels? Share your favorite snack with Inside the Magic in the comments.