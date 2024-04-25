Transgender Evil Queen Takes Over Disney World

During its feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the most common barb thrown at the Walt Disney Company was that it had “gone woke.” The Florida Governor even went so far as to accuse the Walt Disney Company of “grooming” and “sexualizing” children.

In 2022, Disney faced even more backlash when it removed gender requirements for characters at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.

Less than a year after Disney made that announcement, a video went viral of a biological male playing the role of one of Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices at the Bibbidi Boddidi Boutique. Disney faced immediate backlash for that decision, including several social media users calling for a boycott of Disney World and Disneyland.

Despite the end of the feud with Governor DeSantis, Disney is still facing backlash for its decision to include characters at meet-and-greets whose biological sex does not match that of the traditional character. That backlash took off this week after a video surfaced from a family’s trip to the Story Book Dining at Artist Point at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge within Walt Disney World Resort.

The video itself is relatively benign. In it, the family meets Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and takes viewers through their entire $300 meal.

However, near the end of the video, the family encounters the Evil Queen. It is a quick interaction, as the mother tells the Evil Queen they are her favorite evil character.

The backlash came from the comments, as one person asked, “Why is that dude playing the Evil Queen?” Viewers took that comment as fact and ran with it, questioning why Disney World would have a biological male playing a traditional female character.

It is unclear if the cast member in question is a male or a female. However, users on X (formerly Twitter) called for a boycott of Disney World for having a man play the Evil Queen character.

A family has reached out to That Park Place claiming they spent over $300 on a character meet and greet dinner at Walt Disney World… only to discover the Evil Queen character was almost certainly a biological male. This represents the first time we've heard of Disney using a… pic.twitter.com/jHRt64wl4O — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) April 23, 2024

Despite the calls for a boycott, many comments were very supportive of the cast member, including those who pointed out that Disney Parks have hired men to play female villains for years. Other users pointed out this is a fairy tale character and not real.

Despite the controversy, the family who shot the video appeared to have a good time at the character dining experience and enjoyed meeting the Evil Queen.

What do you think about Disney World hiring a man to play the Evil Queen?