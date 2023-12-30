Disney Parks Boycott Gains Popularity Following Company’s Donations to Israel

Months into the escalated conflict in Palestine, hundreds online continue to call for a boycott of the Disney theme parks following the company’s financial support of Israel. The Walt Disney Company donated millions to humanitarian aid organizations in Israel, angering some pro-Palestine fans.

The donations followed Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed just over one thousand Israelis. Public support for Israel’s response continues to wane as the death toll in Gaza reaches more than 20,000—the United Nations advocates for an immediate ceasefire.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement leads the most prominent pro-Palestine boycotts. They recommend consumer boycotts of companies like Sodastream and HP but suggest “pressure” on bigger corporations that are harder to avoid– like Disney.

Still, many former fans feel boycotting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is the right thing to do. Former Disney cast member and TikTok creator Helen Jane (@helenjp1313) shifted her content because The Walt Disney Company donated to Israel. She recommends a Disney Parks boycott and shared this video explaining her thought process:

“How do you put pressure on any company?” Helen Jane asked. “You affect their bottom line. For my part, I canceled my Disney+ subscription. I also will not be visiting the parks. The parks are their biggest money-maker.”

Many commenters agreed.

“My sister still has comped tickets from when she was a cast member but I would feel terrible going regardless,” @tortilla__blanket wrote. “My family thinks I’m overreacting.”

“I can live without Disney for a while,” said @lukesilver.tong.

“Thank you for sharing this!!” @melko.s replied. “It’s so wonderful to see creators I follow supporting things that matter!”

Weeks ago, Disneyland Resort shut down its main entrance as thousands protested the theme park in support of Palestine.

Nevertheless, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort were crowded as always during Christmas week. It’s unclear if Disney+ and Disney movie boycotts have financially impacted The Walt Disney Company.

