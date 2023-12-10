Disneyland Area Locked Down Amid Protest, Bomb Threat

Credit: @hamwrestler via X (formerly known as Twitter) / Disney

Authorities allegedly locked down the immediate area around Disneyland Resort on Saturday after a “suspicious package” was found there. According to guest reports, a bomb squad arrived to investigate as a massive Pro-Palestine protest shut down Harbor Blvd., the main access road for Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, and the Disney Resort hotels.

Multiple Disneyland Resort guests on Reddit alleged that the protest shut down the entrance to the Southern California Disney parks.

Related: Disneyland Paris Strike Update: Cast Members Threaten Explosion as Tensions Rise

“Can’t access Harbor Blvd entrance to park or Hotels as Police have cordoned it off for palestine protest,” u/Silly-Victory8233 wrote.

“They rerouted our busses FROM toy story lot to disneyland hotel for drop off,” u/frankiezjr said.

“My sister said it took over half an hour to get from the toy story lot to the drop off when they were on the shuttle,” u/Development-Fiesty echoed.

X user @hamwrestler shared footage of the protest, visible outside Disneyland Resort: “really big pro-palestine 🇵🇸 protest going on now right outside of the disneyland entrance!”

really big pro-palestine 🇵🇸 protest going on now right outside of the disneyland entrance! pic.twitter.com/uxdqHH8S3H — Mighty Ant ✨ ducktales sleeper agent 🇵🇸 (@hamwrestler) December 9, 2023

@Truewordaddict claimed to be a parent of a Disney cast member, confirming that the entrance to Disneyland Resort was temporarily shut down amid the demonstration: “Daughter works there. Entrance to park is closed.”

Daughter works there. Entrance to park is closed. — Henry (@truewordaddict) December 9, 2023

Others in the area claimed that a suspicious package or bomb threat forced nearby hotels to lock down.

“We’ve been locked in our hotel (Fairfield Mariott) for a bomb threat,” u/kooltobekind wrote. “Don’t know how credible that is though…”

“There was also a suspicious package left at the Mac on harbor so it’s closed both ways while they have the bomb squad brought in.,” u/OlivePenny claimed.

The area is now fully open and clear.

Inside the Magic contacted the Anaheim Police Department to verify that a bomb squad was dispatched to Harbor Blvd. on Saturday but has not received a response.

Representatives for Marriott International, which owns the Fairfield by Marriott Anaheim Resort, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Were you at Disneyland Resort or the surrounding area on Saturday, December 9? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.