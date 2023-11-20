Shooting, Manhunt Cause Panic at Disneyland

On Friday, a shooting reportedly took place just outside the entrance to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. A manhunt took place following the attempted robbery gone wrong.

Guests present at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney Resort hotels noticed an Anaheim Police Department helicopter circling the area for almost an hour on Friday evening. One concerned guest, u/JTEASTER310, shared two photos of the helicopter on Reddit.

Helicopter Circling?

“A helicopter has been circling around the edge of Disneyland… Around Tomorrow Land and Small World,” the guest wrote. “Anyone know anything about this? Its been going on for some time.”

Other Disneyland Resort guests with more information about the alleged shooting replied.

“There was a fight between a fruit vendor and some dude trying to rob him of his tip money,” said u/Codex4. “Right across the street from Disney. Thief pulled a gun and shot. Happened 10 feet from me while holding my one year old. Looks like no one got hurt but cops were on a hunt looking for the guy.”

“Can confirm (though I didn’t see it),” u/ClarkZuckerberg replied. “Was leaving Disney at the time and halfway down the exit path towards that east side intersection (I wasn’t sure it was a gunshot at the time but it did cross my mind).”

“When I got to the intersection I heard two women in their 40s telling a cop that there was fighting over on the southeast corner of that intersection and that their daughter was standing right next to them when it happened,” they continued. “When my friend left Disney a few minutes later he said that a vendor said ‘somebody got shot’. The helicopter then circled above that intersection and the hotels on the east side of Disney for about 40 minutes.”

u/EE-PE-gamer said about 20 to 30 police cars were parked outside the Disneyland Resort entrance.

“They have a hotel surrounded,” the guest wrote. “Some cops had weapons out.”

Neither the Anaheim Police Department nor Disneyland Resort issued a statement on the alleged shooting Friday evening. It’s unknown if the suspect was apprehended.

The latest shooting comes just weeks after police gunned down a sexual assault suspect just down the road from Disneyland Resort. The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Luis Munoz, was allegedly armed with a knife. No police officers were injured in the confrontation.

It’s important to note that witness reports can be unreliable, and not everything stated by Disneyland Resort can be taken as fact. Inside the Magic will report any updates to this developing story.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic's personal views on Disney Park operations.