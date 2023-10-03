Room Invasion Takes Place at a Disneyland Hotel

A horrified guest recently shared her nightmare experience at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Anaheim, a third-party hotel popular with Disneyland Resort visitors.

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Anaheim

Steps from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, this budget hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free WiFi, and a fitness center. Rooms average around $130 per night, though rates fluctuate depending on season and availability.

“Experience the magic of Orange County with a stay at the modern La Quinta® by Wyndham Anaheim,” the hotel description reads. “Conveniently located off I-5, our all-suite hotel is just minutes from Disneyland® Park and less than a mile from the Anaheim Convention Center. Whether you’re here for business or leisure, you’ll have easy access to everything the area has to offer. Surrounded by everything from family fun and professional sports to shopping, dining, and beautiful SoCal beaches, we’re the perfect starting point for your Anaheim adventure.”

Nightmare Stay

TikToker @mamaraychol’s recent experience steered many from staying at La Quinta Anaheim. The guest alleged that the hotel canceled her reservation without consent, overcharged her to rebook, and sent her family into an already-occupied room in the middle of the night:

“After spending an entire day at Disney, being up since 4:30 with the baby, our reservation is canceled,” the guest began. “Nobody told us. Apparently, the card was declined, even though the card was charged, but we can’t prove that because [my sister’s] phone is dead.”

“They checked us into a room,” she continued. “I go to open the room. I’m paying over $100 more than what we originally paid for. We open the door to the room, and somebody’s in there. There’s people in there sleeping.”

The front desk gave the guests a new room but didn’t help them move their luggage.

“She did give us a room that has, like, an extra room in it,” the guest said. “That’s cool, but it does not make up for the insane inconvenience. It is almost one in the morning, and we’re just barely laying down.”

“There should be no reason we had to pay over $100 more to stay at a hotel that we had already planned to stay at,” she concluded. “And the extra room in the hotel does not make up for the fact that we are getting in bed way later than we should have.”

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Anaheim didn’t comment publicly on the guest’s experience.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on La Quinta / Wyndham operations.