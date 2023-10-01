Disney Signage Now Restricts Certain Guests From Entry

Disney is cracking down on restricting some guests from entering specific areas of Disney World, and now, for the second time, more signage has been erected to warn guests to stay away.

If you have been to Walt Disney World as of late, you know that the entire resort as a whole is always changing, and it feels like escaping construction is more of a pipe dream than anything else.

Years back, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was considered a “half-day park” due to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction and the Toy Story Land construction shutting down a majority of the theme park. Now that it is complete, the theme park feels full again. At the moment, EPCOT has been undergoing extreme changes, which has left the park as an active construction zone for years.

The major section of EPCOT that is being updated lies in the front half of the Park with Future World. At the moment, Guests entering the Park are met with a multitude of construction walls at every turn. If you are planning to visit the theme park, Guests should know that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation right now, which as a result, will divide the section of the park into three new neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature (with World Showcase of course located in the back of the park).

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open soon, which will be fantastic as the section takes up a large chunk of land in the park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. The current attraction many are excited for is inspired by Moana, Journey of Water. The water attraction is slowly coming to life as the offering aims to open later this year at Walt Disney World in EPCOT in World Nature.

For those of you unaware of this upcoming Disney attraction experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again.

At the moment, Annual Passholder previews are in full swing, and cast member previews have also concluded. Since the attraction has been open for quite some time now, we were able to see the signage out front, which has a warning that many other attractions do not list.

Usually, rides may warn against pregnant women riding depending on the speed and intensity of the ride, or those with heart, blood pressure, or back conditions. In each of these cases, this is for guest safety. There are some rides like Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run which ban certain things like filming unless secured to the guest with a proper mount.

Now, there are guests with certain conditions being prohibited from participating in certain attractions and offerings.

As we mentioned in the past, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana prohibits guests with diarrhea from entering the attraction. Now, Disneyland Resort pool signage.

Mouse Info (@MouseInfo) shared a photo of signage existing outside of what appears to be a Disneyland Resort pool that notes “Persons having currently active diarrhea or who have had active diarrhea within that previous 14 days shall not be allowed to enter the pool water.

The Tweet said, “To all who come to this happy place:” with the text following.

To all who come to this happy place: pic.twitter.com/RiojDd1QcM — MouseInfo | Disney News and Info (@MouseInfo) October 1, 2023

Many thought that this signage meant that an incident might have occurred in the pool, but that is actually not the case here.

California pools have a signage code which notes, “A sign in letters at least 1 inch (25 mm) high and in a language or diagram that is clearly stated shall be posted at the entrance area of a public pool which states that persons having currently active diarrhea or who have had active diarrhea within the previous 14 days shall not be allowed to enter the pool water.”

In 2012, the California Building Standards Code (the “Code”) was amended, effective September 1, 2012. The Code states that it applies to “public pools.” At first glance, one would think that just as the Americans with Disabilities Act does not generally apply to community associations, as they are not “places of public accommodation”, the Code also does not apply to community associations. However, it is made clear in the scope of the Code that it applies to condominiums, townhomes, and homeowners associations.

When it comes to Disneyland Resorts, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is being rethemed and reimagined into a Pixar Hotel called Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort.

The brand-new Resort will offer some great new things for guests of all ages to enjoy. The 15-story high-rise hotel will overlook Disney California Adventure Park. The resort is set to open sometime this winter, as Disneyland has not officially announced an opening date. It will have theming from all Pixar films such as Toy Stroy, The Incredibles, Luca, Ratatouille, Coco, Inside Out, and more.

Other Disney Restrictions, Guests Prohibited From Attraction

Size inclusivity is not always possible in the parks. Many attractions are plus-size friendly due to their construction, like Pirates of the Caribbean or Haunted Mansion. These rides do not have specific seats, so the width of the rider is never an issue, and if a lap bar is being used, it is not tight to the rider.

In the past, we have shared that plus-sized riders have been having concerns when it comes to Disney attractions. For the most part, riders need not worry. As we previously mentioned, most rides are size-inclusive. Even Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was recently changed to move the seat dividers off the ride, which previously indicated how wide a person would be. Now, the seats are flat, so size is not an issue.

It is not just weight that can restrict guests from riding some of these attractions, but height as well.

There is one ride, however, that has had many guests rejected at the loading dock. TRON Lightcycle / Run is the newest attraction at Magic Kingdom. Located in Tomorrowland, the ride is a copy of the popular Shanghai Disneyland coaster. When the coaster was brought to Walt Disney World Resort, the structure and design of the Lightcycle was not conducive to plus-sized riders due to the locking mechanism on the back of the ride.

Most recently, a sign has appeared in front of the attraction warning guests that size does indeed matter on TRON Lightycycle / Run. The language on the signage has been updated to be reflected on the website: “The seating and restraints on this attraction may prohibit Guests of certain body shapes or sizes from riding.”

Luckily, there are Lightrunners on two of the seven coasters. A Lightrunner is a normal-style coaster cart with a lap bar, which resembles that of Big Thunder Mountain. It allows for a larger size range to be seated there. So, if guests are unable to ride the forward-leaning motorcycle-style ride vehicle, they can be moved to the Lightrunner.

There are also test models of the Lightcycle out by the front of the ride. Although many have been using this space as a photo-op, it is meant to be a test section where guests can see if they will fit the attraction seat.

What do you think about Disney’s pool signage?

Are you looking to visit Disneyland? Considering Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is the first ever theme park, and the only one that Walt Disney himself was able to walk through, it holds a magical spot in all of our Disney-loving hearts. Seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle is a picture-perfect moment; there is so much to do! When it comes to attractions, Guests can enjoy the spooky adventures in The Haunted Mansion during the year and Haunted Mansion Holiday (featuring the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas) during the holiday season. Pirates of the Caribbean will take you on a swashbuckling journey, and Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain provide thrills like no other. Classic rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish are a must, and dining is excellent with stand-out locations like Blue Bayou and Carnation Cafe. Want to start booking so you can see Mickey Mouse in his home in Toontown? The Disneyland website has everything you need to know about the Disneyland app, hotels, tickets, and the Disney Genie+ service. Click here to check it out.