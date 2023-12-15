Police Respond To Suspicious Package Near Disneyland

A peaceful pro-Palestine protest on Harbor Boulevard outside Disneyland Resort last Saturday took a turn when a suspicious package was found in the area. As Inside the Magic reported, multiple hotels locked down, and shuttles between Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, and guest parking areas were rerouted. Some guests were unable to enter Disneyland Resort at all.

“My sister said it took over half an hour to get from the toy story lot to the drop off when they were on the shuttle,” one person said.

“We’ve been locked in our hotel (Fairfield Mariott) for a bomb threat,” another wrote.

This week, Anaheim Police Department Public Infomation Officer Sgt. Jon McClintock shared more details on the incident with Inside the Magic via e-mail.

According to McClintock, approximately 1,500 people were present at the protest. It was “largely peaceful,” and the Anaheim Police Department made no arrests. Authorities monitoring the protest shut down Harbor Blvd. to ensure the safety of demonstrators and other visitors.

Sgt. McClintock also confirmed that they cordoned off the area after reports of a suspicious bag.

“At one point during the event, the Anaheim Police Department received a report of a suspicious duffle bag nearby,” McClintock said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we requested the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad to inspect the bag’s contents.”

“Bomb Squad personnel rendered the bag safe and discovered it was filled with personal items,” he continued. “The area was cordoned off while the Bomb Squad personnel assisted the Anaheim Police Department.”

Fairfield Marriott, one of the impacted Anaheim hotels, didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment.

Please note some comments outlined in this article are based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.