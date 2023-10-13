Disney Speaks Out on Israel Conflict, Sending Millions of Dollars in Support

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, The Walt Disney Company has pledged millions in support for Israel.

The current conflict between Israel and Palestine erupted when Hamas launched an ambush attack on October 7, firing rockets from Gaza into civilian territory in Israel. Hamas also committed a massacre at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering in Re’im, killing over 260 individuals and taking an unknown number hostage.

At least 1,200 people have died in Israel and at least 1,100 in Gaza, Variety writes.

Now, as the ongoing war goes on, members of Hollywood and big-name studios are condemning the violence in Israel and offering monetary support for the relief effort.

Per Variety, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, wrote: “In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty — particularly children.”

“We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war,” the executive, who returned to the House of Mouse last November, added.

The Walt Disney Company is donating $2 million in relief funds. $1 million is going to Magen David Adom, the American Red Cross that gives emergency medical and blood-banking services to the people of Israel, with a further $1 million being distributed to a number of non-profit organizations primarily focusing on child aid.

Iger’s The Walt Disney Company is also matching charitable donations from Disney employees up to a value of $25,000.

It was Paramount Global that was the first major movie studio to speak out on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying (per The Hollywood Reporter): “Let us be clear that Paramount condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas. We stand in support of the global Jewish community and the innocent people in Israel and the region whose lives are lost, unaccounted for, or unimaginably interrupted. We stand with the children who deserve to be children and with all people who deserve to live without fear for their safety.”

A number of celebrities have also condemned the Hamas attacks, including Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Natalie Portman, Jessica Alba, Floyd Mayweather, Seth Meyers, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Amy Schumer, Variety notes.

This comes as almost 700 members of the Hollywood entertainment industry have signed an open letter condemning the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas and urging for the release of the unknown number of hostages they have taken and held captive.

