Disney World Cast Member Shares Why Characters Care

Meeting the characters at Disney Parks like Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort is quintessential to the entire experience, and it can be just as magical for the cast members as it is for the guests they entertain.

Regardless of whether they’ve been to a Disney Park or not, anyone who’s been exposed to the Walt Disney Company from an early age more than likely has their favorite Disney character. Visiting the parks is simply incomplete without mixing and mingling with our favorite animated friends.

Recently, Inside the Magic covered a video in which both a visiting family and a Disney World character performer shared a touching moment in the Park. Not only has the video received tons of interaction and responses on social media, but other Disney fans and even Disney Cast Members have responded with how the characters make them feel.

Disney World Characters: Why Do They Do It?

@dappermanatee is a former Disney Cast Member who frequently shares his takes on Disney, Cast Member culture, the company and more, and it’s only natural that he would share his thoughts on the matter. In response to the TikTok from @keeganaalderink ITM previously covered, the creator had much to say regarding why Disney employees do what they do.

Disney Cast Members can be put through the wringer in their line of work, especially character performers. They are consistently the backbone of the Disney Park experience, and they do it because they genuinely care about what Disney stands for and want to keep that magic alive.

Speaking from personal experience, a cast member or Character Meet and Greet can instantly brighten the rainiest day at Disney World. My trip to the Magic Kingdom isn’t complete until I can hang ten with Stitch, I always make time to see Goofy in every park he appears, and I consider it practically sacrilegious to visit any piece of Disney Park property and not get a hug and a selfie with the master mouse himself.

It should be said that all of Disney’s employees and staff make the parks function, and characters are just one of the elements that make a trip that much more magical. It takes a tremendous amount of time and talent to make the parks happen, but Mickey, Minnie, and all their animated entourage further pull guests into that magical world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.

