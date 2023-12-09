Cast Member Breaks Character in Heartwarming Encounter

It’s no secret that the Disney Cast Members are what make the parks function and that Disneyland and Walt Disney World owe them a great deal of gratitude. However, not even the ones who make it happen are immune to Disney’s magic.

Being a cast member at any of the Disney Parks is no easy task, but special recognition has to go to the ones chosen to bring the studio’s cavalcade of beloved cartoon characters to life. These aren’t the mascots you find at a sporting event, but highly immersive and interactive characters that undergo a rigorous process to keep the illusion alive.

That said, they are still humans in elaborate costumes, and sometimes, they are forced to break character. As discouraged as this might be in some cases, sometimes even our beloved Disney friends can’t help but be overcome by emotion.

Guest Makes Magic for Disney World Character

Throughout the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and beyond, the Walt Disney World Resort has more than its fair share of beloved characters walking about, and it’s home to most of the studio’s classic animated faces. Second perhaps to Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh has been delighting fans since the mid-’60s, and he hasn’t stopped by any means.

While some character interactions with the Pooh Crew have been news-worthy, such as Eeyore getting violently backhanded, a recent video on TikTok showed an extremely touching and tender moment between a young guest and the willy-nilly-silly-old-bear at what appears to be his EPCOT spot. The character performer was overcome with emotion with how quickly their new friend warmed their heart.

The video above by @keeganaalderink shared their family’s interaction with Pooh at one of the Disney Parks, and both the character and the toddler in his embrace truly needed that big bear hug. As the creator writes in the description, this was truly a core memory moment for those involved.

ITM reached out to Keegan Aalderink for a comment on the interaction, and the TikTok creator had this to say about the interaction,

“Pooh was amazing and so patient as our little guy got his fill. Scotty [the boy in the video] has a Pooh Bear plush he sleeps with and for him that little bear that he watches on tv came to life before his eyes. Pooh noticed right away that Scotty was so relaxed with him that he started rocking him and just snuggling him. My husband and I were feeling guilty for taking up so much of Pooh’s time and we tried to hurry along and everyone in line and Pooh told us to just soak it in.”

The mom also added,

“On our way out my husband and I were both wiping tears as we realized how impactful that bit of magic was. You can’t explain it, but you can feel it, and that’s Disney for ya.”

Characters at the Disney Parks are often an essential element to visiting any Disney Property, and Pooh definitely did his job even with such a simple act. After all, it’s the place where memories are made.

Do you have a favorite character experience? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!