Tennis Icon “Rallying” in Magic Kingdom, Crowds Gather

Tennis icon Serena Williams was caught “rallying” with Disney this week while riding an iconic Fantasyland attraction in Magic Kingdom.

Serena Williams is recognized as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Now retired from her competition days, the sports legend was caught relaxing with her family at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, this past week, and even got time to speak — or “rally” — with Disney themselves.

Over on the official Disney Parks TikTok (@DisneyParks), Williams can be seen riding the classic Mad Tea Party attraction while answering quick-fire questions. As she answered the questions while spinning faster and faster, crowds formed around the family-friendly ride, taking in the celebrity moment.

Don’t mind us, just rallying some questions with @serenawilliams

Questions ranged from whether the tennis player was a rope-drop or fireworks person, whether she would prefer to team up with Ursula from The Little Mermaid (1989) or Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1991) in a doubles tennis match, and if she classed herself as a Tomorrowland or Fantasyland person. What do you think Williams said? For the answers, watch the TikTok above!

Known for her iconic grand slam tennis career, Williams was ranked world number one by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks. She won 23 grand slam titles, the second-most in history. Along with her sister, Venus Williams, Serena won 14 major doubles titles.

All these major awards, as well as being a mainstay in the popular sport for decades, have proven Williams to be one of the most recognizable sports personalities of all time. And her time at Disney World seemed to be no different. In the video, crowds can be seen watching the interview take place, with some guests getting photos or video of the celebrity encounter. Williams was vacationing at Disney World with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia.

Like regular guests, Disney parks across the world are hotspots for celebrities, and Serena Williams isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last celebrity to vacation at the likes of the Walt Disney World Resort. Unlike what happened here, though, where guests can be seen enjoying the Mad Tea Party attraction alongside Williams, there have been cases (like with the Kardashians) that entire attractions have been closed down in order to cater to the celebrity.

In addition to taking part in a ride on the teacups, Williams visited the new EPCOT attraction Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and Princess Tiana at Princess Fairytale Hall.

At this festive time of year, guests can experience various celebrities at Disney World while watching the Candlelight Processional over at EPCOT.

