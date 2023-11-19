Disney’s Tiana Project Gets Update After Opening Date Potentially Revealed

Splash Mountain just got a major upgrade in Walt Disney World.

No matter how often guests visit the Disney theme parks, whether that be Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Paris, they can always expect something new and exciting to enjoy. Whether it’s a brand-new delicious snack or an entirely new section of the parks, it’s always exciting to check out the latest and greatest addition to Disney. The most exciting time to be a fan of the Disney theme parks is when a new ride is developed and created, offering guests a brand-new experience.

Some of the newest additions to the Disney parks are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park, and TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom. However, one new attraction has become quite controversial despite how excited most guests are for it to open.

Several years ago, The Walt Disney Company officially announced that it would be closing one of its most iconic rides of all time. Over the years, this ride has entertained millions of guests, becoming one of the most iconic theme park rides, not just last Disney but in history. This ride is, of course, Splash Mountain, which closed permanently at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World earlier this year. The decision to close this ride came after decades of backlash regarding the ride’s theming and subject matter, all of which originated from Disney’s highly controversial and problematic film Song of the South (1946). This decision sent shockwaves throughout the Disney theme park community, with many loving the idea and many guests hating it. Some guests hated this idea so much that a petition was started to “Save Splash Mountain,” although you can probably guess how well that went.

A brand-new experience would be taking over the space, with the track layout and overall design of Splash Mountain remaining. The new ride will be themed to and inspired by Disney’s classic film The Princess and the Frog, a property that feels overdue for its own theme park experience.

Work began shortly after Splash Mountain closed, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of the ride being boarded up by construction walls and shut off from guests.

In the last few months, we’ve seen the iconic exterior of Splash Mountain change in major ways, with work only ramping up.

As you can see in some recent pictures, the entire exterior of the ride has been covered by scaffolding, turning the one-iconic mountain into a mess of grey and silver beams.

The front of the ride, which once featured the legendary briar patch, is now completely empty.

In even more recent photos, you can see that new landscaping materials have made their way to the ride, with new rockwork and trees popping up on and around the ride.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is quickly coming to life at Magic Kingdom Park! 👀 Over the last week:

• Scaffolding is down at the top of the salt mine

• Work continues on the Bald Cypress trees

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime in 2024 at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort. At the time of publishing this article, there is no confirmed date or time frame, although Disney’s recent actions indicate the new attraction could be opening around September.

We’re incredibly excited to welcome another new experience to the Magic Kingdom, which recently received a brand-new roller coaster in the form of TRON Lightcycle / Run in February of 2023.

