Disney Supports Israel Despite History of Anti-Semitism

Despite a history of anti-Semitic accusations against Walt Disney, recent news suggests that Disney supports Israel.

Walt Disney Company Offering Humanitarian Relief

In recent news, CEO Bob Iger, who oversees Walt Disney Productions and Parks, donated $2 million to Israel for humanitarian relief efforts. The White House has openly condemned the ongoing conflict, and the Walt Disney Company followed suit.

According to the CEO, “In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty — particularly children.”

However, many see the donations to the American Red Cross and other children-focused charities as a way to deflect from a history of problematic tropes involving the Jewish community.

DeSantis and Other Dissenters Call Disney World and Content “Tropes”

Governor Ron DeSantis has noted that the Walt Disney Company has a history of problematic content from Walt Disney Studios. He also notes that the company poses a danger to children as part of a family-first take on politics. According to CNN, DeSantis went on record about the decisions related to Disney characters and the overall organization.

“I don’t think the suit has merit. I think it’s political,” DeSantis, a Republican, said when asked at a news conference about a new lawsuit by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The company is accusing DeSantis and his political allies overseeing the company’s special taxing district of violating the company’s “federal constitutional rights.”

Walt Disney Productions Highlight Anti-Semitic History

Reports show that despite the current “woke” support, Walt Disney has a historically problematic relationship with minorities. This is highlighted through the so-called “Jew-coding” of its antagonists.

Examples of characters from Walt Disney Studios include Hades, Ursula, Maleficent, and the Evil Stepmother. Many notice that the caricatured images of the ‘bad guys’ use Jewish imagery to reinforce negative stereotypes.

Israel Relief Becomes Popular in Hollywood

Many noteworthy actors from the entertainment industry contributed to the support of Israel. Big names from Disney movies like Seth Meyers, Madonna, and Amy Schumer, along with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, all signed an open letter to condemn Hamas, alongside around 700 others.

It shows that those involved in this industry support residents from East Jerusalem to the West Bank, despite the issues many take with Disney’s historically problematic representation of the Jewish community (and that of other minorities).

During the age of “woke,” it shows an ongoing effort toward redemption and improved perception in the media. Per Bob Iger, the focus of the Walt Disney Company is on inclusion, and the international enterprise has always, and continues to, support children.

What do you think about Walt Disney Studios’ history and the choice to make eligible charitable donations to the cause? Share your take below!