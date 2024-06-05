Homophobia Punished at Disney World, Pride Celebrations Begin

It’s Pride Month, and Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating with all-new treats, merchandise, murals, and other limited-time offerings. Unfortunately, some guests respond negatively to Pride celebrations at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs.

The Walt Disney Company reaffirmed its support for LGBTQIA+ guests and cast members in 2022 by publicly condemning the Parental Rights in Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay”). Spearheaded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the legislation limited discussions of LGBTQIA+ identities in public schools in Florida and put LGBTQIA+ teachers and students at risk.

DeSantis reportedly warned former Disney CEO Bob Chapek not to speak out against the law, but The Mouse couldn’t ignore its fans for long. The Republican governor responded by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a municipal area that Walt Disney World Resort has controlled since 1967.

Gov. DeSantis replaced Reedy Creek with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and appointed board members to control the area. Under CEO Bob Iger, Disney sued DeSantis for retaliating against its First Amendment right to free speech. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in January, though subsequent legal battles are ongoing.

Supporting the LGBTQIA+ community may have spurred an onslaught of troubles, but Disney remains on the right side of history. In 2022, the merchandise department announced the first-ever officially titled Disney Pride collection, replacing what was previously called “Rainbow Disney.” Every year, Disney cast members march in more Pride parades worldwide than ever.

For the first time since 2022, Walt Disney World Resort recently started donating to Republican political campaigns in Florida. As LGBTQIA+ fans expressed disappointment, one Disney Park guest was galvanized to express his homophobic views on the Monorail.

Last week, a man refused to sit next to TikTok user @joey.mayberry on Walt Disney World Resort’s Monorail because he wore a rainbow Pride bracelet. The victim spoke out in this video after the same guest who discriminated against him turned to him for help:

“He pointed at me, and I saw him go like this to his wife,” the Disney Park guest said, imitating a hand signal sometimes used to mock gay men. “Then he asked me if this Monorail goes to EPCOT.”

But it was the TikToker who got the last laugh.

“I said yes,” he recalled. “Enjoy your trip back to Magic Kingdom.”

Disney Parks fans were disgusted by the homophobic guest’s behavior and proud of the TikToker for not backing down.

“This is the petty I prefer,” said @designerhugs.

“Gotta love [people] who go to a place full of entertainment and dancing and become shocked that gays exist,” @lookatmyfeesh wrote.

Bigotry and harassment are against Walt Disney World Resort’s property rules. If you feel unsafe at the Disney parks, Disney Springs, or Disney Resort hotels, notify the nearest Disney cast member. Security cast members will respond immediately.

