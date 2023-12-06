Special Version of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Arrives in Theaters

Now that we’re knee-deep in December, there’s no doubt that many people have already started watching the beloved classic The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992). A film that always finds itself at or near the top of people’s all-time favorite movies to watch over the Holidays.

Based upon the 1843 literary masterpiece by Charles Dickens, the film also stars everyone’s favorite Muppets, such as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo the Great, Animal, and Beaker, along with Michael Caine (Ebenezer Scrooge), in a retelling like no other.

The film has become a wonderful pastime for many families over the decades since its release, and despite also being a Muppets film and a musical, it is widely considered one of the best big-screen adaptations of the timeless Christmas classic by Charles Dickens.

There are many notable classics worthy of your time this season: Home Alone (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) to name but a few. But there’s something particularly cozy about The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Perhaps it’s the familiarity of beloved and established characters like Kermit the Frog, coupled with the beautiful wintry London sets. And it’s probably the musical numbers, too, most of which are highly infectious, whether “”Marley and Marley” or “It Feels Like Christmas.”

However, there’s one song in the film that was lost in the sands of time for many years. Appearing originally on a 1993 VHS copy of the film and not in the theatrical cut, the song “When Love is Gone” would ultimately be absent from any subsequent copy of the film.

That all changed last December when The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Cut was released onto Disney+, allowing fans of the classic to watch the film with the restored song about unrequited love, as performed by Scrooge’s former love Belle (Meredith Braun).

Now, it seems this version of the film has become the popular choice, as it’s found its way back into theaters.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Live in Concert is now showing at several theaters and event venues throughout the UK, and it turns out that it features the restored song “When Love is Gone,” which finds Belle forcing a young Ebenezer Scrooge (Ray Coulthard) to confront a hard truth — through melody, of course.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Live in Concert is an excellent format for this beloved Christmas classic. Check out the official website for further information. There are also other versions of The Muppet Christmas Carol you probably didn’t know about.

Check out the trailer for The Muppet Christmas Carol below, per Disney Movies:

Per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis:

Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but “bah, humbug” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

Both versions of the film are now streaming on Disney+.

There are many more Christmas classics on the streaming service, such as Die Hard (1988), The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, and the Home Alone movies. There’s even The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)!

Elf: The Musical (2010) is currently showing in London’s West End.

What’s your favorite version of The Muppet Christmas Carol? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!