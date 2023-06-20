We May Know When Brie Larson Could Appear as Luke Skywalker’s Wife in ‘Star Wars’

As the universe continues to expand, fans may get to see Brie Larson in Star Wars.

She may have been in the palace during the events of Star Wars: Episode VII — Return of the Jedi (1983), but Mara Jade was never on screen. Now, a new major movie event from Lucasfilm may see her transition from non-canon to canon…

Grand Admiral Thrawn and Mara Jade

Mara Jade came to prominence in Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” trilogy, which featured the novels “Heir to the Empire” (1991), “Dark Force Rising” (1992), and “The Last Command” (1993). “Heir to the Empire” — despite being lauded as one of the most prominent Star Wars works post-original trilogy — was rendered non-canon following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

In the books, Mara Jade had a checkered past, going from Emperor’s Hand assassin to Jedi Master. In Zahn’s non-canon “Hand of Thrawn” duology, Luke proposes to Mara Jade, and the two later marry in the graphic novel “Union” (1999) by Michael A. Stackpole. The pair go on to have a son, Ben Skywalker. After learning her nephew Jacen Solo was a Sith apprentice, Mara Jade would die at his hands in the fifth book of the “Legacy of the Force” series, “Sacrifice” (2007) by Karen Traviss.

While characters like Mara Jade and Talon Kardde made notable entrances into the now-Star Wars Legends universe, “Heir to the Empire” primarily focused on the military exploits of notorious villain Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Thrawn would later be brought into Disney’s canon Star Wars galaxy in Dave Filoni’s animated series, Star Wars Rebels. Alongside the character’s return in Rebels, Zahn would also return, penning a new trilogy beginning with “Star Wars: Thrawn” (2017) and followed by “Thrawn: Alliances” (2018) and “Thrawn: Treason” (2019). A second canon prequel trilogy (“Thrawn: The Ascendency Trilogy”) was introduced in 2020 with “Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising” (2020), “Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good” (2021), and “Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil” (2021).

It’s safe to say there has been a lot of Thrawn in both the non-canon and canon universes of the Star Wars galaxy. And earlier this year, it was finally confirmed that the sinister villain would be making his live-action transition in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series heading to Disney+.

Lars Mikkelsen will reprise the role he established in Star Wars Rebels, joining Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla, and Mandalorian Sabine Wren, respectively.

So with Thrawn making waves across the galaxy, and even Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuting the Mara Jade and Thrawn-related location Mount Tantiss (a place home to Palpatine’s cloning facilities in the Legends universe), could Mara Jade, Luke Skywalker’s eventual wife, make her live-action canon debut? And could Marvel star and Academy Award-winner Brie Larson appear as the prominent character?

Brie Larson in Star Wars… as Mara Jade?

Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) has long been tied to Mara Jade. Over two years ago, reports surfaced that the star had been in talks with Lucasfilm to play the character, and at the same time, Larson herself confirmed that she had, in fact, auditioned for all three of Disney’s sequel trilogy Star Wars movies, but failed to get cast in Rian Johnson’s or either of J.J. Abrams’ films.

Earlier in 2021, shortly after a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) returned to Star Wars to collect Grogu (The Child, AKA “Baby Yoda”) from Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), fans ignited discussion over who should play Mara Jade if she did arrive in the live-action canon.

From Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) to Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) to Brie Larson, there has been many a fan cast for the Mara Jade character. And her arrival could even be more expected after Lucasfilm’s latest big news.

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Star Wars would be heading to different places in the galaxy. The George Lucas successor announced movies set in new parts of the timeline, Dawn of the Jedi and the New Jedi Order, but Kennedy also stated that Dave Filoni would be bringing the “Mando-Verse” to the big screen.

Expected to be an Avengers-level event bringing together various characters in the “Mando-Verse” like Din Djarin (Pascal), Ahsoka (Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), as well as characters from the upcoming Skeleton Crew series, the New Republic-set movie will find these heroes (and anti-heroes) tackling the Thrawn threat.

A threat that began in The Mandalorian Season 2 and will continue in August’s Ahsoka. The beloved character even named dropped Thrawn as “heir to the empire,” so it’s looking likely that Zahn’s novels will continue to be a foundation for Disney’s Star Wars story.

And if the motion picture event is to highlight Thrawn, then what better way to bring in Mara Jade than having an Oscar-winning actress — and huge Star Wars fan — like Larson debut the character in canon?

There has never been any confirmation from Larson, Disney, or Lucasfilm about bringing Mara Jade into Star Wars. But, at this point, it feels akin to the John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) and Reed Richards situation where The Office star became so uniquely tied to the Fantastic Four character that his appearance in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange (2016) sequel, was as surprising as it was unsurprising.

Would you like to see Brie Larson in Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!