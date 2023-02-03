“So Many Rides” Break Down During Worst Disneyland Visit Ever

We’ve extensively reported maintenance issues on Disneyland Resort attractions. Guests say rides break down at an alarming rate, and those working are dirty or missing vital elements.

For example, Splash Mountain is due to close imminently for its retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Guests report flooding logs and neglected animatronics on the ride. “it’s a small world” was recently updated to include dolls in wheelchairs but allegedly struggles to function.

Disneyland Resort is aware of some of these issues. Indiana Jones Adventure is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment to fix years of wear. Jungle Cruise Cast Members even report that some employees are knowingly neglecting the historic ride, breaking maintenance rules, and damaging the water supply. But many Cast Members claim maintenance workers are overworked and leaving in droves for better pay.

On Wednesday, another Guest (@pattygee30 on TikTok) shared a video from their disappointing day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Though the video is just of the Guests evacuating from The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, they report issues with “so many” attractions:

“We really got stuck right when we got on the ride,” the Guest wrote. “We were near the entrance but the last ones to get off.”

“So many rides were doing this,” the Guest explained in their video’s caption. They didn’t elaborate on which Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park rides broke down during their visit.

During Disneyland ride breakdowns, Disney Cast Members work as hard as possible to get things back up and running. Please be patient and follow all instructions if you must be evacuated!

Have you noticed worsening maintenance at Disneyland Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.