Beloved ‘Indiana Jones’-Themed Attraction Scheduled to Close Soon at Disney Park

Fans of the Indiana Jones franchise should hurry to experience this beloved attraction before it closes for refurbishment soon!

The Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford, is perhaps one of the most popular IPs owned by Disney. With four movies out and the fifth one on its way, there is no doubt that Dr. Jones has gathered a massive fanbase since Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981.

This popular franchise has even resulted in several Indiana Jones-themed attractions in Disney Parks around the world. While they are some of the most popular at Disney Parks, many have recently commented on their lackluster condition. Fortunately, or unfortunately, one of these attractions will close for a scheduled refurbishment very soon.

According to Disneyland Paris’ official website, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril will be temporarily closed for a scheduled refurbishment from September 5 through September 23, reopening its doors on September 24. While there are no further details regarding this closure, the short period it will take most likely means the attraction will be given scheduled maintenance to ensure it lives up to the Parisian Park’s high standards.

As mentioned, the top-rated Indiana Jones film franchise has jumped out from the big screen to take fans on a daring adventure in several attractions at Disney Parks worldwide.

At Disneyland Resort, Guests can venture into the Temple of the Forbidden Eye along with Dr. Jones in Indiana Jones Adventure. And over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World, Guests will be mesmerized by the daring stunts at Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! Of course, the adventure doesn’t stop there, as Dr. Jones takes Guests on a daring quest in Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull at Tokyo DisneySea in Tokyo Disney Resort.

And at Disneyland Paris, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril takes Guests on a fast-paced journey through some dark and mysterious jungle ruins.