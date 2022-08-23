Missing Feature Returns to Disneyland Icon After 2 Years

While Disneyland may have all the classic card rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and even Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, the theme park also features some truly thrilling experiences.

However, there may not be a more thrilling journey to experience than the Indiana Jones Adventure. Here, Guests will “Embark on a fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones.” But just a warning, Guests, enter this cursed temple at your own risk!

The ride has been a staple of Disneyland for decades and is often considered one of the most impressive rides ever constructed by Disney, even when considering newer attractions like Rise of the Resistance and Flight of Passage at Walt Disney World. The ride, which was then called The Temple of the Forbidden Eye, officially opened on March 3, 1995, and featured quite the fanfare.

Tons of celebrities were invited, with the list of attendees including George Lucas, then Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd, The Mummy star Brendan Fraiser, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Danza, and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher. The ride was an instant classic, to say the least.

At the time, Disneyland really didn’t have that many thrill rides of this caliber in the Park, and because California Adventure had not even opened yet, the Park desperately needed another big “E-ticket” attraction. The ride is old, however, meaning that it has changed considerably.

A few effects have gone missing since the first opening, like the door switch at the start of the ride or the fabled ice machine effect that Guests could barely spot as they enter the big showroom.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the preshow was changed considerably, leaving Guests confused.

However, as of yesterday, Guests could confirm that this pre-show has finally made a return. The discovery was first shared on Reddit, a popular social media site:

Take Heed!! The full Indiana Jones safety video is back

As you can see, the full preshow video is playing once again at the attraction. When Disney initially removed the preshow, Disney stopped using the indoor queue of the ride. Because of this, Disney needed to rush people through, meaning people weren’t getting the actual safety part of the safety video. Considering this is a requirement for all attractions, Disney shortened it to the most important bits and looped it.

But now that Disney has reverted to using the full queue again, this means the original preshow can return as well, and we are super excited to see it back!

