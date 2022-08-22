California Water Park Closes After Fire Causes $300,000 in Damages

A water park in California was forced to close recently after an unforeseen incident.

California is home to many incredible theme parks, some of which have become synonymous with America itself. From Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland to Cedar Fair and Universal Studios, you will always be on the verge of fun and adventure when visiting.

However, California is also home to a very unique water park experience, one that allows its Guests to have fun on the water in a very special way.

Velocity Island Park, which calls itself “Northern California’s Premier Cable Park,” is a water-centered activity park. Here, guests have all kinds of opportunities to have fun while on the water. A few of the activities at the park involve a wakeboard and aqua park, as well as a beach.

The park features a variety of water sports, including a wakeboard park with cable tows. There is also a “25,000 square-foot giant inflatable obstacle course.” The park also features Edgewater Eatery, which serves barbecue, pizzas and other theme park-style food. During the summer, Velocity Island is usually open six days a week. This schedule changes during the school year to a weekend-only schedule.

However, the park was recently forced to close closed after a structure fire caused $300,000 in damage.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. on Saturday at the water park, which is located in Woodland, California. According to the local Fire Department, an eatery and an out-building were damaged in the fire.

Employees told ABC10 that they believed a short-circuited outlet may have sparked the fire.