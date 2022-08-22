Disney Animatronic “Spins” Uncontrollably in Hilarious Viral Video

In recent years, Walt Disney World and Disneyland have both stepped up their attraction game quite a bit, offering incredible, state-of-the-art experiences that completely immerse Guests into the attraction.
Flight of Passage in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a jaw-dropping good time, and the upcoming TRON Lightcycle/Run coaster will be sure to please thrill chasers once it opens in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.
However, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is perhaps Disney’s most ambitious and high-tech attraction, featuring multiple ride systems and amazing animatronics, at least when things go to plan.
Due to the high-tech nature of this attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has multiple breakdowns and closures fairly often, resulting in Guests becoming frustrated after waiting so long for the ride while in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
A video went viral recently all over social media including Twitter and TikTok, and showed Kylo Ren, the main antagonist of Disney’s sequel Star Wars trilogy spinning uncontrollably. You can check out the hilarious video below, shared by @roberttolopi:
Is it supposed to just spin in a T pose
As you can see, Guests approach the end of the ride, where Kylo Ren finally confronts Guests. Usually, the ship is hit by gunfire from other ships, causing a big metal beam to collapse on top of Kylo, and Guests have their final opportunity to escape.
However, as you can see in the video, this is not so much the case. The Kylo Ren animatronic figure just spins around uncontrollably while “t-posing,” certainly not the intimidating encounter he was probably hoping for. This is not due to a breakdown, however as the original poster of the video edited the video to make it seem like the animatronic was spinning.
We saw another example of this video trickery earlier this month, with one Guest convincing the internet that he had walked off of Pirates of the Caribbean. While that video was certainly impressive, this Kylo Ren animatronic one is even more impressive, and considering the history of technical difficulties this ride faces, it wouldn’t be surprising if this actually happened.
More on Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance:
An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!
Accept a Mission from the Resistance
The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.
With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.
Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!
How to Experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
The use of the virtual queue is currently paused at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Guests may experience the attraction using a traditional standby queue. Availability of a standby queue may be limited and is subject to change at any time without notice. Virtual queue may be used again at a later date or from time to time. Experiencing the attraction is not guaranteed.
Check the My Disney Experience app before your visit to learn whether a virtual or standby queue will be required or available on the date and time of your visit.
If you ever have to actually evacuate a Disney attraction due to a breakdown, do not fret! A Cast Member will always ensure you can exit safely, and oftentimes, Guests will receive a Lightning Lane pass so that they can bypass another standby queue to make up for their lost time.
Have you ever experienced a breakdown or malfunction on a Disney ride?