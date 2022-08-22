Extended Hours Announced For Select Disney Parks Guests On Disney+ Day

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
spaceship earth disney+ day

Credit: Disney

The Disney Parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day once again this year as Disney Parks Blog has just announced special offerings for this day only — including extended hours for select Guests.

Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Credit: Disney

Disney+ Day is on September 8 and the Disney Parks will be celebrating by bringing unique offerings. For example, if you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular Park opening.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

Mornings at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California will be “plussed” up with early entry pixie dust! Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort* and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.

disney plus mcu timeline
Credit: Screenshot via Disney+

Additionally, those of you who are staying in select Resort hotels at Walt Disney World or Disneyland can enter the Park 60 minutes early on Disney+ Day. Per Disney Parks Blog:

We’re also excited to share that in celebration of Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8 only, guests staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort (with valid admission and a reservation) will have the opportunity to enter 60 minutes before regular park open at any Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme parks.

disney plus logo
Credit: Disney+

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company hosted its Q3 earnings call, during which Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium tier were officially unveiled. The Disney+ Basic plan, which includes ads, will be priced at $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription.

Disney+ Premium, on the other hand, does not have ads, but will have a price point of $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. This is a 37% increase in both cases, which is quite a price hike for a single increase.

disney plus menu screen
Credit: Disney

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland on Disney+ Day? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly Coffey

Having been a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder since 2017, Kelly loves visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth where she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, sipping on adult beverages on Sunset Boulevard, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!