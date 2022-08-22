Extended Hours Announced For Select Disney Parks Guests On Disney+ Day

The Disney Parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day once again this year as Disney Parks Blog has just announced special offerings for this day only — including extended hours for select Guests.

Disney+ Day is on September 8 and the Disney Parks will be celebrating by bringing unique offerings. For example, if you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular Park opening.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

Mornings at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California will be “plussed” up with early entry pixie dust! Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort* and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.

Additionally, those of you who are staying in select Resort hotels at Walt Disney World or Disneyland can enter the Park 60 minutes early on Disney+ Day. Per Disney Parks Blog:

We’re also excited to share that in celebration of Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8 only, guests staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort (with valid admission and a reservation) will have the opportunity to enter 60 minutes before regular park open at any Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme parks.

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company hosted its Q3 earnings call, during which Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium tier were officially unveiled. The Disney+ Basic plan, which includes ads, will be priced at $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription.

Disney+ Premium, on the other hand, does not have ads, but will have a price point of $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. This is a 37% increase in both cases, which is quite a price hike for a single increase.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland on Disney+ Day? Let us know in the comments below.