Entire Section Malfunctions at Disneyland Resort Attraction, “It’s a Mess”

One poor unfortunate Guest recently shared a video of an entire section malfunctioning on a popular Disneyland Resort attraction.

Disneyland is home to some of the most magical experiences in the world, with rides and attractions for the entire family, beloved characters meeting and interacting with Guests, world-class entertainment offerings, delicious dining options, and so much more!

While Disneyland Resort makes constant efforts to ensure that all Guests have a magical experience during their visit, the magnitude of the Park makes it almost impossible to prevent a malfunction, as one poor unfortunate Guest recently shared.

Guest nate yagi (@nateyagi) posted a video on Twitter, commenting that the entire “Under the Sea” room on The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure had malfunctioned, causing almost all the animatronics to remain static while the music continued to play in the background.

“under the sea” room on little mermaid at DCA is completely broken except for the spinning star fish =\

“under the sea” room on little mermaid at DCA is completely broken except for the spinning star fish = pic.twitter.com/XCMQlNlpf0 — nate yagi (@nateyagi) August 18, 2022

Nate also commented that the attraction was shut down after he got off.

The video quickly gathered hundreds of likes and reactions, including a hilarious comment from user @DLthings, who referenced the lyrics of the award-winning song “Under the Sea.”

The undersea world. It’s a mess

The undersea world. It's a mess — Matthew Gottula 🏳️‍🌈 (@DLthings) August 18, 2022

The official Disneyland Resort website describes this attraction as follows:

Journey under the sea for a whimsical musical adventure awash with scenes from the animated Disney classic. Clam Aboard!

Step into your waiting clam-mobile and float away into magical moments and unforgettable music from The Little Mermaid. Wave hello to all the stars from the film—but beware of wicked witch Ursula—a towering tentacled figure 12 feet wide! An Attraction Swimming with Music and Fun Sail past Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct a hot crustacean band. Sneak past a sinister eel-infested lair. Sing along to classics made famous in the movie, like “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss the Girl.” It’s a musical shell-abration for all ages!

