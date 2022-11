Some of the last Guests are riding Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort ahead of its 2024 retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009).

While signs warn Guests that they “will get wet,” a group of Disneyland Park Guests last week got more than they bargained for! @ducksofthecaribbean shared their Splash Mountain experience on TikTok:

The Guests got stuck on one of the outdoor sections of the ride in the pouring rain. Thankfully, the ride eventually started working again, and the Guests safely ended their ride.

Splash Mountain is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Splash Mountain

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.