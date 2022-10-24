Secret ‘Star Wars’ Movie Announced With MCU Director Attached

While fans have been waiting years for a Star Wars movie to grace the big screen after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), fans now have a new project to look forward to.

As of right now, fans are waiting for Patty Jenkins’s Rogue Squadron, Taika Waititi’s movie, and Rian Johnson’s reported trilogy. These projects have been in several different phases of work, but not one of them has started production.

After the Sequel Trilogy was received with mixed signals, Lucasfilm has decided to be very cautious about releasing the next Star Wars movie and ensuring that the movie takes several years to make to guarantee outstanding quality for the fans.

This has left Rogue Squadron to get several script rewrites and left Taika with the burden of trying to create something that will be memorable in the universe without angering the entire fanbase. Since Star Wars releases movies every other year due to Avatar, fans will have to wait until 2025 to see a new movie unless Disney changes their release schedule.

Disney+ has carried the franchise in the past few years with shows such as The Mandalorian and Andor, making fans very happy with solid stories willing to explore new planets or bring iconic characters back into the story, such as Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

According to Deadline, Damon Lindelof — the writer for shows like Lost — will pen the script with another unknown writer. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the movie, and she already has some experience with Disney after directing an episode of Ms. Marvel. The report shares that Lucasfilm is ensuring that nothing is revealed about the project as it’s considered one of the more secretive projects in Hollywood:

As for what the film is actually focused on, that will remain a under wraps as this project remains one of more guarded secrets in all of Hollywood. As for when we will see this film, while it still seems a ways off, the feeling is given how pro-active execs were in finding a director for this film, that this Star Wars feature seems to have the most momentum out of all all the films currently in development at the studio.

If Lucasfilm plans to create a highly secretive project, it could mean three things.

First, Star Wars wants to finally make a crossover movie connecting all of the “Mandoverse” projects together for a big confrontation against Grand Admiral Thrawn — or another villain — which would require secrecy to avoid fans learning any details before the announcement.

This would make sense as Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin wholeheartedly believes that Mando will appear on the big screen soon, believing it to be inevitable. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might help fans know more about what to expect since the series is rumored to include Thrawn since Sabine and Ahsoka will be searching for their lost friend.

Another idea the movie could explore is the High Republic or the Old Republic. While fans might be dying to see characters like Revan on the big screen, Star Wars has purposely kept the High Republic in books and comics before branching out to create series and potentially movies.

The Acolyte will be the High Republic’s first Disney+ series, with more potentially on the horizon. The Star Wars universe has a lot of unexplored territory, with the Jedi at the height of their power. While the Sith might not be in power or a direct threat, the High Republic still has enemies worthy of a movie.

A High Republic project would bring a lot of fresh air to fans as it wouldn’t only be new characters, but it would also be experiencing a whole new side of Star Wars never seen on the big screen. If Lucasfilm is instead creating an Old Republic movie, this will take a lot more work to get right.

There are many stories in this era that are in Legends, meaning that Star Wars could change certain events, but the Old Republic is a very popular era for fans. Any change could lead to problems as angry fans aren’t afraid to raise their concerns and create backlash for the studio. It’s a tough road that needs to be traveled at one point because every fan wants to see the Sith Empire duke it out with the Republic and see tons of Sith and Jedi fight for the galaxy.

It will take years before fans probably learn more, but when we do, it will change how fans view the Star Wars universe as a secretive project like this could only mean good news for Star Wars fans.

Are you excited about this new Star Wars movie? Let us know what you think!

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.