‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Debuts TOMORROW

That’s right. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer finally debuts after only being shown to fans at Star Wars Celebration.

Din Djarin’s journey has led to some memorable moments in Star Wars, such as Luke Skywalker finally meeting Ahsoka Tano and also meeting with Boba Fett as he becomes the Daimyo of Mos Espa. With The Book of Boba Fett setting up Din’s journey, fans are beyond excited to see what he will do.

Star Wars has confirmed that Din will travel to Mandalore this season, and the exclusive footage shown confirmed that the series will have a few more space battles and that fans should expect many more Mandalorians to show up in the series.

Katee Sackoff’s Bo-Katan and Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon will be returning, and it will be fun seeing both characters again. It’s possible that Season 3 could use more flashbacks to explore Gideon’s rule over Mandalore rather than show the villain in a New Republic prison.

Bo-Katan is reportedly the main antagonist for the season, which makes sense with Din bringing the Darksaber to Mandalore and directly challenging her claim to the throne. Even if Bo-Katan has no hard feelings toward Din Djarin, she might be forced by her rivals to try to take the weapon from our favorite character.

The new trailer will debut tomorrow at the Lucasfilm/Marvel showcase at D23, which will happen between 10 am and 12 pm PST:

This doesn’t mean that the trailer will be exactly what fans saw at the Star Wars Celebration, as fans could get additional footage making the moment worth it for fans who already saw the first exclusive trailer.

On top of this, fans should expect Lucasfilm to announce a release date for Season 3 as fans only know it will release in February. With the current setup of Star Wars shows, fans can have Star Wars content up to January if The Bad Batch Season 2 debuts at the end of September.

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan, and fans can also expect the panel to share other new details about the series to help create more hype for the upcoming season.

Do you think the trailer will differ from the one shown at Star Wars Celebration?

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.